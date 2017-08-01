Sika enhances operations in Dubai and upgrades production

Sika further expands its production capacity in the United Arab Emirates with the commissioning of a new manufacturing facility in Dubai. In addition to concrete admixtures, epoxy resins are now being produced locally for the target market flooring. The site in Dubai was established in 2018 as a strategic distribution and sales centre for the region.

Sika has decided to invest in the expansion of its manufacturing facilities at the Dubai site in order to increase flexibility in production, shorten delivery times, optimise cost structures, and reduce inventories. The locally produced epoxy resins are an important component of Sika’s flooring solutions. These products are used to seal the surfaces of industrial floors and flooring for private homes, in order to ensure that the floor coverings are hard-wearing and resilient to mechanical and chemical exposure.

Ivo Schaedler, regional manager EMEA, said: "By producing epoxy products in Dubai for the states in the Gulf Cooperation Council, we are increasing our competitiveness and specifically strengthening our position in the region’s flooring solutions market. We have clear growth targets in the Middle East, which we are systematically implementing with the expansion of our locally produced product portfolio."

The economy of the United Arab Emirates is in decline due to the effects of the Covid-19 crisis and the drop in the oil price. However, thanks to extensive investments in the transport infrastructure, the construction industry is expected to recover quickly. As early as 2021, the building sector should see growth of 1.8% and gain further momentum in subsequent years.

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 100 countries around the world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its 25,000 employees generated annual sales of $8.89bn in 2019. At the end of 2019, Sika won the Swiss Technology Award for an innovative new adhesive technology.