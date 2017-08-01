ENOC Group undertakes blood donation campaigns to support the Dubai Blood Donation Centre

ENOG Group organised a series of blood donation campaigns as part of the company’s continuous efforts to support the UAE community and promote the values of social responsibility among its employees.

Despite the challenges posed by Covid-19 and while adhering to the guidelines of the Dubai health authority, ENOC organised six blood donation drives across its retail accommodations and at the corporate office over the past three months to support the Dubai Blood Donation Centre for the urgent need of blood transfusion as part of Covid-19 management.

Another voluntary blood donation drive is being planned for the coming months to encourage employees to donate blood on a regular basis and contribute to replenishing blood supply.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, group CEO, ENOC, said: “ENOC has been at the forefront in supporting health programmes across the UAE and has actively participated in community-oriented events, specifically health related initiatives. We have been regularly undertaking blood donation campaigns over the past few years and continue to strengthen awareness about the importance of donating blood."

“Giving back to the community is our top priority and we will continue to uphold our social responsibilities and provide a platform to our employees to actively participate in this noble cause.”

Blood donation is a humanitarian act as it contributes to saving the lives of thousands of patients who are in urgent need for blood transfusion. Last year, ENOC Group organised five blood donation campaigns and donated 223 blood units.

This year, with six drives so far, the company has donated 362 blood units. One blood unit has 450ml of blood and can help to save 3 lives. With 362 blood units already, ENOC Group will be contributing towards saving 1,086 lives.

During Covid-19 unprecedented time, strict preventive measures were undertaken during all the drives. Social distancing was applied and monitored under the strict surveillance of ENOC's Occupational Health Service Centre (OHSC). Hand sanitisation was enforced on a regular basis and temperature checks of the staff were also done. The OHSC team ensured that all the staff members were wearing personal protective equipment such as masks during the blood donation drive.