Sadara inks MoU with Saline Water Conversion Corporation to supply brine to Sadara plants

Sadara Chemical Company (Sadara) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC) to supply concentrated sodium chloride (salt) brine to Sadara plants. The initiative comes as part of the economic and industrial integration between the kingdom’s water and petrochemical industries, to strengthen the national strategy to support local content and develop its industrial capabilities, as well as to optimally invest in and enable Saudi human resources.

The MoU was signed by Abdullah Al-Abdulkarim, the governor of SWCC, and Dr Faisal Al-Faqeer, CEO,Sadara, at SWCC headquarters in Riyadh. Sadara seeks with this MoU to take advantage of local content by effectively and reliably localizing primary and secondary raw materials used in its operations and production.

H.E. The Governor of SWCC Eng. Abdullah Al-Abdulkarim pointed out that this MoU strengthens the leading role played by SWCC in supporting active national organizations and supports the provision of more quality innovative solutions with higher efficiency and reliability. Providing Sadara with sodium chloride brine will contribute to the development of national industries, help diversify revenues, attract desired investment and localization of local content, and contribute to achieving operational excellence and reducing the cost of product to achieve the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

He added: “SWCC continues to establish and build giant projects that come in the context of its continuous achievements and frequent development innovations supporting policies to increase the competitive value of the Kingdom's economy and enhance its global distinctive position at various levels. We value establishing effective investment partnerships at the local and international levels while constantly striving for innovation and sustainability in the interest of providing more jobs and investing in the development of human resources, while maintaining safety and environmental standards.”

Dr Faisal Al-Faqeer, CEO of Sadara, said: “The MoU aims to provide Sadara with another more effective and reliable alternative for the supply of sodium chloride brine to its chemical complex. Using pipelines for the supply, rather than trucks, will contribute more to maintaining road safety as well as reducing costs and challenging the logistics currently in use. Sadara also aims to conserve natural resources and protect the environment by finding alternatives to solid natural salt and using trucks for transportation currently in use.”

Al-Faqeer also pointed out the many benefits that Sadara will gain from the signing of such an MoU and the idea of the project in general, including reducing the waste from the natural solid salt currently in use, in addition to reducing the enormous daily use of trucks to transport salt through the roads, whether in its solid or liquid form, which will reduce the time and cost of operation and further smooth the processes of the plant facilities.