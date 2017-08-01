SABIC unveils new LEXAN anti-fog film for clear safety visors, lenses and goggles in high-humidity front-line work environments

Petrochemicals
News
Published: 27 November 2020 - 5 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery
SABIC announced the successful commercialisation of LEXAN HP92AF anti-fog film, designed especially for Covid-19 protection equipment such as safety face shields and goggles in front-line work environments.

The film product features a one-sided coating that extends the time-to-fog even at very high ambient humidity, ensuring long-lasting optical clarity.

LEXAN HP92AF has confirmed its superior anti-fog performance in extensive testing under the harshest conditions. It does not exhibit any hazing at saturation as could be observed with competitive materials. Moreover, the anti-fog coating technology has no compromising effect on the abrasion resistance and impact strength of the polycarbonate film.

“We have identified a gap in the market when it comes to the effective protection of front-line workers against the COVID-19 pathogen. In work environments subjected to sudden temperature changes and high humidity, visors and safety goggles often fail to provide adequate long-term anti-fog performance. This forces workers to either not wear such visors and safety goggles at all or take these off for frequent wiping,” said Ahmet Kizilirmakli, Senior Business Manager Americas, SABIC.

“Our new LEXAN HP92AF anti-fog film offers the solution many companies have been looking for. Excellent optical quality and high impact strength of polycarbonate combined with our advanced anti-fog technology make the product the ultimate choice for face shields and other clear view personal protection equipment with long-lasting optical clarity in these environments,” he added.

LEXAN HP92AF anti-fog film has already proven its excellent optical performance in several pilot applications for healthcare facilities and meatpacking plants where high humidity and temperature fluctuations can occur especially in transition zones between controlled and uncontrolled work climate.

Besides visors, facemasks and safety goggles, other targeted applications include motorcycle visors, ski goggles, automotive cluster lenses, medical instrument lenses and displays as well as industrial lenses.

SABIC’s new anti-fog film product shows excellent die cutting and printability. The anti-fog film is thermoformable and withstands repeated cleaning with lukewarm water, mild soap solutions, or common glass cleaners.

With a width of 48 inches (1,219 mm), LEXAN HP92AF anti-fog film is globally available in a wide range of gauges from 7 to 30 mil (178 to 752 µm).

“The rapid commercialization of LEXAN HP92AF anti-fog film underscores our commitment to helping our customers enhance the protection of front-line workers against COVID-19,” said Mark Troszak, Film Segment Leader at SABIC.

“In high-humidity environments, the time-to-fog makes a difference. This product can ensure optimum optical clarity over extended periods, allowing the users of face shields and other transparent safety equipment to concentrate on their jobs safely without being impaired by fogging,” he added.

Troszak said that SABIC has the capability to satisfy customer-specific requirements by adapting this technology to other existing LEXAN coated film solutions.

For the latest refining and petrochemical industry related videos, subscribe to our YouTube page.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Petrochemicals News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Hygiene leaders IWBI and ISSA join forces in fight against coronavirus
    Dubai hotel occupancy higher than Paris and London
      Review: Can the Benq GS2 replace a smart TV?
        Mandarin Oriental to debut in Saudi Arabia next year
          Hotel chefs named Emirates Culinary Guild and Worldchefs American egg competition winners

            More related galleries

            Top hospitality industry hires of the week in the Middle East
              In Pictures: From the winners’ wall – the champions of the Commercial Interior Design Awards 2020
                In Pictures: Best reactions from the Commercial Interior Design Awards 2020
                  In pictures: All the glamourous arrivals at the Hotelier Middle East Awards 2020
                    In pictures: The winners on stage at the Hotelier Middle East Awards 2020