Rockwell Automation launches new capabilities in FactoryTalk InnovationSuite

Petrochemicals
News
Published: 29 November 2020 - 6 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery
Rockwell Automation announced a set of new capabilities for FactoryTalk InnovationSuite, powered by PTC to simplify, scale, and accelerate digital transformation for industrial organisations. This news follows the recent announcement that the two companies are extending and expanding the scope of their strategic alliance following strong market momentum and widespread industry recognition of InnovationSuite. Since its original launch in 2018, InnovationSuite has successfully delivered a range of high-value solutions for the world’s largest automotive, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, oil and gas, and pharmaceuticals companies across 21 countries.

The need for digital transformation has increased significantly as our customers accelerate innovation, maximise workforce productivity, and optimise operations,” said Arvind Rao, director of product management at Rockwell Automation. “These new capabilities combined with our industry-leading partner ecosystem helps us extend our technology and solutions leadership, meeting our customers’ needs for simplicity, scale, and domain expertise.”

FactoryTalk InnovationSuite is the industry’s first comprehensive digital transformation software suite that offers fully integrated IIoT, edge-to-cloud analytics, manufacturing execution system, and augmented reality capabilities – required for the connected enterprise. InnovationSuite makes it simple to rapidly develop, operationalise, and ultimately scale innovative solutions to operations globally.

“We are pleased to be collaborating with the Rockwell Automation team on the next generation of our InnovationSuite offering,” said Don Busiek, senior vice president, strategic alliances, PTC. “As we help organisations realign their digital transformation goals to combat the current macroeconomic environment, we are confident that InnovationSuite offers the most comprehensive and effective way to optimise their people, products, and processes – empowering manufacturers to embrace their new normal.”

