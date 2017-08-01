Rockwell Automation launches new capabilities in FactoryTalk InnovationSuite

“The need for digital transformation has increased significantly as our customers accelerate innovation, maximise workforce productivity, and optimise operations,” said Arvind Rao, director of product management at Rockwell Automation. “These new capabilities combined with our industry-leading partner ecosystem helps us extend our technology and solutions leadership, meeting our customers’ needs for simplicity, scale, and domain expertise.”FactoryTalk InnovationSuite is the industry’s first comprehensive digital transformation software suite that offers fully integrated IIoT, edge-to-cloud analytics, manufacturing execution system, and augmented reality capabilities – required for the connected enterprise. InnovationSuite makes it simple to rapidly develop, operationalise, and ultimately scale innovative solutions to operations globally.
“We are pleased to be collaborating with the Rockwell Automation team on the next generation of our InnovationSuite offering,” said Don Busiek, senior vice president, strategic alliances, PTC. “As we help organisations realign their digital transformation goals to combat the current macroeconomic environment, we are confident that InnovationSuite offers the most comprehensive and effective way to optimise their people, products, and processes – empowering manufacturers to embrace their new normal.”
