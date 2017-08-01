GlobalData report: Morgan Stanley and Evercore were top M&A financial advisers by value and volume in oil and gas sector for Q1-Q3 2020

Morgan Stanley and Evercore have emerged as the top mergers and acquisitions (M&A) financial advisers in the oil and gas sector for Q1-Q3 2020 by value and volume, respectively. A total of 1,115 M&A deals were announced in oil and gas sector during the period, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

According to GlobalData’s M&A report, ‘Global and Oil & Gas M&A Report Financial Adviser League Tables Q1-Q3 2020’, there was a 21.1% decrease over 1,414 deals that were announced during Q1–Q3 2019. Deal value also decreased by 45.1% from $332bn in Q1–Q3 2019 to $182bn in Q1–Q3 2020.

In GlobalData’s ranking, Morgan Stanley attained top spot in terms of deal value by advising on 11 deals worth $69.4bn, which was the highest value among all the advisers. On the other end, Evercore led in volume terms having advised on 13 deals worth $24.2bn.

Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “Morgan Stanley remained as the only adviser to surpass the $50bn mark due to its involvement in big-ticket deals. It also showcased double-digit deal volume and occupied third position in this metric. On the other hand, Evercore, which managed to advise on a couple more deals than Morgan Stanley, lagged behind in terms of value and settled at eighth position by value.

“Morgan Stanley managed to advise on five deals worth greater than or equal to $1bn – out of which two were megadeals worth more than $10bn. Meanwhile, Evercore managed to advise on two billion-dollar deals, which included one megadeal”.

Goldman Sachs occupied the second position by value, with nine deals worth $43.4bn, followed by JP Morgan, with ten deals worth $42.1bn, and UBS with five deals worth $41.7bn.

Citi occupied the second position by volume with 13 deals worth $8.6bn, followed by Morgan Stanley.