Kinetics Technology wins an engineering and procurement contract for a new refinery

Kinetics Technology has been awarded an engineering and procurement contract by a global engineering and construction company, consisting in the detailed engineering, procurement and delivery of three large-scale delayed coker furnaces, to be installed in a new oil refinery in Mexico.

The three massive coking furnaces will be delivered fully modularised and ready for site installation, and, once completed, will represent one of the world’s largest delayed coking units.

With this new achievement, Kinetics Technology strengthens its track record in refining and confirms its capabilities in supplying highly complex equipment, through the implementation of state-of-the-art technologies and modularisation methodologies.

Pierroberto Folgiero, Maire Tecnimont Group CEO, commented: “These awards further consolidate Maire Tecnimont’s positioning in its core business and provide sound evidence of the resilience of our technology-driven development strategy, despite Covid-19 times.”