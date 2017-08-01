ADNOC, Adani Group, BASF, and Borealis joint feasibility study for a chemical complex in India completed, project put on hold due to Covid-19 pandemic

Petrochemicals
News
Published: 6 November 2020 - 5 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery
As part of a four-party memorandum of understanding (MoU), signed on 4 October 2019, ADNOC, Adani Group, BASF, and Borealis have completed a joint feasibility study for a chemical complex in Mundra, India. The project study comprised a world-scale propane dehydrogenation (PDH) plant, a polypropylene (PP) production and an acrylics value chain complex. The planned location at Adani’s Mundra site would enable access to a world-class port and renewable energy supply.

The global economic uncertainties caused by the pandemic have led the partners to review the timing for undertaking this investment. Despite all attempts to optimise the scope and the configuration, the project has been put on hold.

The partners remain convinced about the strong fundamentals represented by the Indian market and agreed to periodically explore market conditions and discuss any opportunity that may arise over time.

