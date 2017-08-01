ENOC Group unveils ‘Yes’ rewards programme

ENOC Group announced the launch of a unique ‘Yes’ rewards programme that enables customers to earn points and rewards when paying for fuel, automotive services, or for purchasing convenience store products and groceries; as well as F&B across ENOC’s service station network.

Designed to add more value to customers, the ‘Yes’ rewards programme offers customers instant rewards via the ‘Yes’ app. Customers can earn and redeem points on every purchase by downloading the ‘Yes’ app to earn points across all ENOC outlets, including ENOC/EPPCO service stations, ZOOM, AutoPro, Quick Oil Change, Car Wash, Tasjeel, Paavos Pizza, Popeyes Chicken and more. Customers can also benefit from discounts across dining, beauty, health and wellness and getaways.

Offering our customers best in-class services is at the heart of what we do as we continue to diversify our offerings to provide an enhanced fuel and retail experience.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, group CEO, ENOC Group, said: “We are excited to launch a programme that rewards customers for their everyday journeys."

"Our ‘Yes’ rewards programme brings all our offerings – from fuel retail, car testing and registration and automotive needs to groceries and F&B – under one platform, allowing our customers to make the most out of attractive value-added offers through rewarding daily offers. We are pleased with the launch of this programme and are excited to announce additional features and partners that our customers can benefit from in the coming months.”

Under the theme of ‘Yes to more everyday’, the ‘Yes’ rewards programme is free to join and is designed to offer customers rewards for everyday living. Customers will be able to collect as well as redeem points at any ENOC retail outlet. Offering convenience and full flexibility, fuel transactions can be linked by sharing a one-time pin with the attendant. ‘Yes’ members will also receive e-coupons, e-vouchers, discounts and point-based offers directly on the app which can be used across any ENOC/EPPCO service station. The ‘Yes’ app is available in AppStore for iOS, or Google Play for Android devices.

All customers who download the app and complete their registration will get a chance to enter a lucky draw to win an Audi Q5 during the first month of the launch. Members will also get a chance to win 1 million rewards points.