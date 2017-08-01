Haldor Topsoe appoints new chief financial officer

Philip Eickhoff recently was CFO of Atos Medical and before that regional CFO of Coloplast North America. Most recently, he has served as industrial ddvisor to global private equity funds. He has a consulting background from Bain & Company.

“Philip has a commercial and strategic profile that will optimally support Haldor Topsoe’s ongoing transformation based on the company’s brand new vision and purpose. He brings significant experience in driving large-scale transformations and growth acceleration, and I am very happy that Philip will join our exciting journey,” says Roeland Baan, CEO of Haldor Topsoe.

“I am truly excited to take on the position as CFO in Haldor Topsoe. The company’s new vision to become recognised as the global leader in carbon emission reduction technologies by 2024 is both inspiring and ambitious. I look forward to contributing to the transformation and leveraging Topsoe’s market leadership position towards more sustainable and energy-efficient solutions,” says Philip Eickhoff.