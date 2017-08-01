SABIC introduce at BIOMEDigital 2020 the newest addition to family of PC copolymers that help prevent stress cracking in devices

SABIC presented and exhibited at BIOMEDigital 2020, the virtual expo for the biomedical industry, which took place during 4-5 November. Also at the expo, the company introduced a new semi-crystalline product in its recently launched family of LNP ELCRES CRX copolymer resins. These innovative materials offer exceptional chemical resistance to aggressive healthcare disinfectants and can help prevent premature failure from environmental stress cracking (ESC) in medical equipment housings and devices. The new grade is the fourth product in the LNP ELCRES CRX portfolio, which comprises amorphous and semi-crystalline materials and is included under SABIC’s Healthcare Product Policy.

Nithin Raikar, SABIC senior business manager, gave a presentation entitled 'Keeping Medical Equipment Clean and Durable: High Performance Copolymers to Address Infection Control Challenges' on 5 November as part of the Tech Theater track. At its virtual booth, SABIC provided additional information on material solutions that address healthcare trends such as robotics, connected devices, infection control and sustainability.

The application of increasingly aggressive disinfectants, such as alcohols, peroxides and quaternary ammonium compounds, to combat hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) can lead to ESC and failure in plastic parts. SABIC’s proprietary copolymer technology can resist stress cracking and mitigate crack propagation to help extend the useful life of medical equipment used in hospitals and clinics, as well as homes for remote healthcare devices. Further, LNP ELCRES CRX copolymers can serve as potential drop-in solutions for existing production tooling.

The new semi-crystalline LNP ELCRES CRX copolymer features UL V0 performance at 1.5mm, good ductility and the portfolio’s highest level of chemical resistance against leading hospital disinfectants. All current LNP ELCRES CRX grades are opaque and custom colourable, and they meet the requirements of limited compatibility according to ISO 10993 (parts 5 and 10). The full portfolio is now included under SABIC’s Healthcare Product Policy, which specifies formulation lock for covered materials and a management of change process.

SABIC will also participate in Virtual Engineering Week 2020 as part of MD&M East during 30 November - 4 December. As part of this event, on 3 December, Raikar will reprise his BIOMEDigital presentation on high-performance copolymers.

