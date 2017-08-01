DRPIC suspends of Duqm Petrochemical Project

Petrochemicals
News
Published: 9 November 2020 - 6 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery
Duqm Refinery and Petrochemicals Industries Company (DRPIC) has announced the suspension of the front-end engineering design (FEED) work for its proposed Duqm Petrochemical Project (DPP), as it seeks to assess the impact of Covid-19 on the DPP’s economics.

The DPP is the second stage of the integrated refinery and petrochemical complex planned by DRPIC in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm in Oman, which comes as part of the strategic partnership between OQ and Kuwait Petroleum International.

The DRPIC board concluded that a suspension of the project’s FEED is in the best interests of the company during a time of unprecedented global economic uncertainty due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, depressed demand, and highly volatile commodity prices.

The shareholders intend to reevaluate the project against the current challenging global market environment and to seek opportunities to enhance the value of the project.

Construction work on the Duqm Refinery project, meanwhile, continues to progress toward completion and the current overall progress stands at 72%.

For the latest refining and petrochemical industry related videos, subscribe to our YouTube page.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Petrochemicals News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Middle East’s Spotlight on Green Finance
    Empower awards construction contract worth Dh164mn to build its new District Cooling plant in Za’beel
      Hitachi ABB Power Grids joins ADIPEC 2020 Virtual Confer-ence
        ESPN to make 500 positions redundant
          Ideal Standard launches ADAPTO modular furniture range

            More related galleries

            Cinépolis creates cinema for kids with a playground inside
              The new spotlight range from ERCO, Eclipse range targets museums, art galleries and exclusive retail settings
                In pictures: Robe's installation of Dancing with the Stars USA
                  Associative Design brings ‘The Best of Portugal’ to Dubai Design Week
                    99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant, The Address Hotel, Downtown Dubai, by A&T Group Interiors