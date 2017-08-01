Lummus Novolen technology awarded contract from Lukoil Burgas

Petrochemicals
News
Published: 11 October 2020 - 5 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery

Lummus Technology announced that its Novolen business has been awarded a contract by Lukoil Burgas for a petrochemical facility in Bulgaria. Lummus’ scope includes the technology license for a 280kta polypropylene unit as well as basic design engineering, training and services, and catalyst supply.

“It’s an honor to have Lukoil as a repeat customer for our innovative technologies. This award is the second significant polypropylene contract we’ve signed with Lukoil recently,” said Leon de Bruyn, Lummus Technology’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Major operators such as Lukoil understand the advantages of our Novolen technology, because it offers the industry’s lowest overall capital and operational costs, while providing customers with the best range in products, process reliability and flexibility in responding to market needs.

The award increases the total amount of licensed volume for Novolen technology worldwide to more than 17.5 million tonnes per annum.

Lummus Novolen Technology GmbH licenses polypropylene technology and provides related engineering and technical support/advisory services. Novolen also supplies NHP catalysts for the production of high-performance polypropylene grades and NOVOCENE metallocene catalyst for the production of special polypropylene grades.

