Saudi Aramco’s Mohammed Y. Al Qahtani joins the GPCA board of directors

Mohammed Y. Al Qahtani, SVP – downstream, Saudi Aramco, has joined the GPCA board of directors, replacing Abdulaziz M. Al Gudaimi.

Al Qahtani was appointed SVP of Downstream at Saudi Aramco in September 2020, where he oversees the global refining and chemicals portfolio, power, pipelines and distribution, marketing, supply and and trading, and the company’s domestic retail business.

He brings over 30 years of industry experience, having held several management positions since joining Saudi Aramco in 1983.

His previous positions include VP of Petroleum Engineering and Development, Executive Director, VP of Saudi Aramco Affairs, and VP of Corporate Planning among others.

Al Qahtani holds a BSc. in Petroleum Engineering from KFUPM in 1988, and MSc. and a Ph.D. in petroleum engineering at the University of Southern California in 1992 and 1996, respectively.

Dr. Abdulwahab Al-Sadoun, Secretary General, GPCA, commented: “I am pleased to welcome Mohammed Al Qahtani to the GPCA Board of Directors in his new role as SVP of Downstream at Saudi Aramco. I look forward to working closely with Mr. Al Qahtani and the GPCA Board to advance the association’s priorities and take it to new heights.”

He added: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank our outgoing Board Member Abdulaziz Al Gudaimi for his valuable contribution and support to GPCA over the last three years. His long years of industry expertise, great leadership qualities and vibrant interpersonal skills have helped to shape his tenure on the GPCA Board as truly valuable and unique, and I wish him all the best in his next endeavors.”