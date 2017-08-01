Axens contributes towards cleaner fuels in India

The BS-VI fuel specifications, equivalent to Euro-VI specifications, aim at mainly reducing the sulphur content in gasoline to 10ppmwt (weight part per million) from 50ppmwt (BS-IV) nationwide by 2020.As part of the objective to produce higher-quality BS-VI gasoline, Axens, with its leadership in cracked gasoline selective hydro-desulphurisation technology, Prime-G+, offered tailor-made and cost effective solutions for existing, or grassroots units for 14 different sites.
These Prime-G+ projects, for a 250,000 BPSD cumulated capacity, carried out in fast-track mode represent 100% awards in FCC gasoline hydro-treatment of the Indian public-sector refineries.
Axens is delighted to contribute to the successful accomplishment of this major step producing BS-VI-compliant fuels and thus improving air quality in India.
