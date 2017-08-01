Axens contributes towards cleaner fuels in India

In order to reduce the sulphur dioxide (SO2) emissions released from vehicles and so to comply with more stringent specifications for transportation fuel standards, the Government of India undertook an unprecedented decision by leapfrogging from Bharat Stage (BS)-IV to BS-VI national motor vehicle emission standards.

The BS-VI fuel specifications, equivalent to Euro-VI specifications, aim at mainly reducing the sulphur content in gasoline to 10ppmwt (weight part per million) from 50ppmwt (BS-IV) nationwide by 2020.

As part of the objective to produce higher-quality BS-VI gasoline, Axens, with its leadership in cracked gasoline selective hydro-desulphurisation technology, Prime-G+, offered tailor-made and cost effective solutions for existing, or grassroots units for 14 different sites.

These Prime-G+ projects, for a 250,000 BPSD cumulated capacity, carried out in fast-track mode represent 100% awards in FCC gasoline hydro-treatment of the Indian public-sector refineries.

Axens is delighted to contribute to the successful accomplishment of this major step producing BS-VI-compliant fuels and thus improving air quality in India.