BASF CEO Dr Martin Brudermüller elected new president of Cefic

Martin Brudermüller, CEO of BASF was elected president of Cefic, effective immediately, at Cefic’s annual general assembly. He succeeds Daniele Ferrari, CEO of Versalis (Eni) who has held this post since October 2018.

"I am pleased to welcome Martin Brudermüller as our new President. With more than 30 years’ experience in various roles in the chemical industry he will be able to lead us to deliver on the Green deal objectives. Additionally, his strong belief in cooperation with stakeholders will help Cefic to continue to act as a dialogue partner with the European institutions and societal actors," said Marco Mensink, Cefic’s Director General.

"At the same time, we thank Daniel Ferrari for his excellent leadership over the past two years. His constant efforts to balance the industry’s competitiveness with a drive to support the transition and the enhancement the sustainability agenda resulted into the publication of the Mid-Century Vision. This vision has become the industry compass to start the dialogue with many stakeholders."

“The EU chemical industry has the capability, know-how and is developing the innovative technologies to deliver on the challenges we are facing today and in future. The Green Deal is designed as a turning point for Europe and the chemical industry stands ready to support its objectives. The pandemic is one of many instances where we have shown that our sector is resilient and reliable – when we pushed in short time capacity limits to meet the exponential rise in demand for disinfectants, diagnostic tests, ventilators, protective masks and protective clothing."

"It is my ambition during my presidency that the European Chemical Industry strikes a Future Chemistry Deal in the framework of the Green Deal – where we deliver technologies and solutions and the political framework enables their economically implementation,” Martin Brudermüller, Cefic’s new president.