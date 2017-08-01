ENOC Link launches biodiesel for commercial fleets

ENOC Link, the digital mobile fuel delivery service for businesses in the UAE, announced the launch of bio-diesel fuel for commercial fleets, offering them easy and convenient access to Biodiesel B5, B20 and B100. The recent expansion in ENOC Link’s operations makes it the only digital mobile fuelling operator in the UAE to offer customers bio-diesel.

Biodiesel is an advanced alternative green fuel, commonly used for diesel engines and has proven to significantly reduce carbon footprint and greenhouse gas emissions. The product, which has been tested and certified in the UAE, is used by many companies in the transport and logistics sector as well as in construction as it also helps improve engine performance.

ENOC Link has deployed multiple dedicated biodiesel delivery trucks with tank capacities varying from 800 to 5,000 litres to serve existing and prospect customers; ensuring that demand for biodiesel can be met. ENOC Link plans to expand the fleet to meet increasing customer demand in the near future.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “We have seen an increasing interest from business customers opting for cleaner fuel options that will not only reduce emission levels, but enhance operational efficiencies; trends that are in line with the UAE’s Vision 2021 to conserve the envinronment driving infrastructure development.

By expanding our operations and through ENOC Link, we are now able to provide our customers with a high-quality bio-diesel.

We remain committed to support our customers with their fueling needs while ensuring a diversified fuel mix; aligning with our nation’s goal towards a cleaner and greener environment,” Al Falasi added.

ENOC Link is a mobile fuelling concept that is part of Next, ENOC Group’s accelerator programme, which provides safe delivery of petrol and diesel to businesses. ENOC Link offers an end-to-end digital fuelling experience along with advanced fuel analytics, fleet management, and mileage reporting. Customers of commercial fleets will also have access to an online dashboard to track fuel consumption on an aggregated level, by site, and even by vehicle or equipment.

ENOC Link’s fleet of purpose-built vehicles are tested and certified to the highest standards, equipped with integrated smart metres and operated by fully trained drivers and operators carrying the same high-spec fuel products sold through ENOC’s traditional service stations. A team of highly trained operators adhere to social distancing and other guidelines issued by the UAE Health Authorities during the fuelling process and use Personal Protective Equipment kits, including face masks and sanitisers.