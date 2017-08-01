Abu Dhabi to host oil and gas industry’s largest online exhibition and conference in November

Abu Dhabi will host the oil and gas industry’s largest on-line exhibition and conference, when the ADIPEC Virtual Conference brings together over 5,000 government ministers, global energy leaders and professionals to assess the collective measures the sector is putting in place to fast-track recovery, post Covid-19.



Held under the patronage of the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and hosted by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), the ADIPEC Virtual Conference, will provide a platform for the thought leadership that will frame the future oil and gas landscape.



The ADIPEC Virtual Conference will run from November 9 to 12 and will feature more than 135 sessions, with over 700 renowned speakers and 115 technical sessions. The virtual exhibition will host more than 100 exhibiting companies and the live content will give attendees access to world-class industry content.



Omar Suwaina Al Suwaidi, Chairman of ADIPEC said: “ADIPEC is regarded as the premier thought leadership event within the oil and gas industry, bringing together industry leaders and renowned technical experts to discuss, debate and to share ideas. Despite facing unprecedented challenges in 2020, our industry has shown remarkable flexibility, commitment and a strong resilience in responding to adverse market conditions. As we continue to meet the global demand for energy, I am confident that ADIPEC will provide many new opportunities for collaboration and innovation as we respond to new realities throughout global markets.”



During the ADIPEC Virtual Conference over 70 government ministers, CEOs, global business leaders and industry specialists will focus on how the energy sector is responding and adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic. Against a backdrop of the complex trends and dynamics that have impacted global markets they will also provide new perspectives on how the industry can build future resilience and engage with the challenges and opportunities of energy transition.



Confirmed speakers include: H.E. Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC); H.E. Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; H.E. Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, Secretary General, OPEC; Joseph McMonigle, Secretary General, International Energy Forum; Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO, Total; Bernard Looney, CEO of BP; Claudio Descalzi, CEO, Eni; Takayuki Ueda, President and CEO, INPEX Corporation; Mario Mehren, CEO, Wintershall DEA; Philippe Boisseau, CEO, Cepsa; Meg Gentle, President and CEO, Tellurian and Hajime Wakuda, President of the Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation.



This year marks the 10th anniversary of the ADIPEC awards as industry leaders honour the people, projects and ideas that continue to shape the future of the oil and gas industry. This year’s event will be held online in a virtual ceremony on Monday 9 November.



Fatema Al Nuaimi, Chairperson of the ADIPEC Awards and CEO of ADNOC LNG, said: “The winners of all 10 ADIPEC awards represent the very best of the global oil and gas industry. Today, more than ever, our industry needs new ideas and cutting-edge thinking from individuals, projects and companies like those taking part in these awards. The ADIPEC Award entries all demonstrate new ways of working, breaking down barriers and driving positive change during these challenging times. I would like to congratulate everyone who submitted, as well as the winners.”



Alongside the virtual conference programme, the technical conference organised by the Society of Petroleum Engineers will bring together the energy and non-energy technical leaders, who are at the forefront of the post-pandemic economic recovery. The expanded ADIPEC Virtual Downstream Technical Conference, organised by dmg events, will explore the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digitalisation in refining and petrochemicals; decarbonisation; the future workforce; energy security, efficiency and management and the future impact of the downstream on the circular economy.



Christopher Hudson, Global Energy President, dmg events, said: “The ADIPEC Virtual Conferences and exhibition will enable the oil and gas industry to forge new models of strategic partnerships and reinforce the strong connections and long-lasting business relationships necessary to break from old conventions and create tangible value in a post pandemic energy landscape.



“In tandem with our partners, dmg events is committed to ensuring ADIPEC remains at the heart of the global oil and gas landscape, driving forward the conversations, collaborations, and connections that address key challenges and fuel innovative ideas and strategies that will frame the future oil and gas landscape.”

