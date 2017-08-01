Saudi minister of industry and mineral resources visits Sadara Chemical Complex in Jubail Industrial City

Sadara Chemical Company (Sadara) received a visit from Saudi minister of industry and mineral resources Bandar Al-Khorayef and his accompanying delegation. The CEO of Sadara , Dr Faisal Al-Faqeer, and members of the company's senior management welcomed the minister and accompanied him on his visit.

The Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources listened to a detailed explanation about (Sadara) and its contribution to supporting the Kingdom's strategy for chemical industries within Vision 2030, enabling many downstream manufacturing industries and attracting investors in this sector from inside and outside the Kingdom.

On this occasion, Al-Khorayef praised Sadara, noting that “this is a massive project that utilizes unique technologies to produce products that are manufactured for the first time in the Kingdom, embodying Saudi Arabia’s vision and its focus on adding value to various products dependent on natural resources.” His Excellency pointed out that Sadara is an exceptional investment that brings together two giants in the industrial sector, Saudi Aramco and The Dow Chemical Company.

Al-Khorayef expressed pride in the rate of localization achieved by Sadara and he sent a message to the company’s Saudi male and female employees, urging them to make the most of the capabilities available to them in this industrial enterprise, and to consider their journey in companies such as Sadara as “a journey of learning that contributes to the homeland.”

For his part, Dr. Faisal Al-Faqeer, CEO of Sadara, stated that the company currently has about three thousand six hundred (3,600) employees, more than 71% of whom are Saudis. He added that Sadara is also cooperating with the Royal Commission in Jubail to develop the Jubail PlasChem Park and is seeking to attract many investments in downstream and chemical industries whose value chains rely on Sadara's products.

Al-Faqeer said that Sadara has so far succeeded in signing nine (9) agreements with various local and international companies, and four (4) companies are already building their plants in the PlasChem Park complex, to produce finished materials that rely on raw materials from Sadara. He described this as “a manifestation of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and the purpose behind establishing major national projects like Sadara.”