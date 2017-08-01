Saudi minister of industry and mineral resources visits Sadara Chemical Complex in Jubail Industrial City

Petrochemicals
News
Published: 20 October 2020 - 3 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery

Sadara Chemical Company (Sadara) received a visit from Saudi minister of industry and mineral resources Bandar Al-Khorayef and his accompanying delegation. The CEO of Sadara , Dr Faisal Al-Faqeer, and members of the company's senior management welcomed the minister and accompanied him on his visit.

The Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources listened to a detailed explanation about (Sadara) and its contribution to supporting the Kingdom's strategy for chemical industries within Vision 2030, enabling many downstream manufacturing industries and attracting investors in this sector from inside and outside the Kingdom.

On this occasion, Al-Khorayef praised Sadara, noting that “this is a massive project that utilizes unique technologies to produce products that are manufactured for the first time in the Kingdom, embodying Saudi Arabia’s vision and its focus on adding value to various products dependent on natural resources.” His Excellency pointed out that Sadara is an exceptional investment that brings together two giants in the industrial sector, Saudi Aramco and The Dow Chemical Company.

Al-Khorayef expressed pride in the rate of localization achieved by Sadara and he sent a message to the company’s Saudi male and female employees, urging them to make the most of the capabilities available to them in this industrial enterprise, and to consider their journey in companies such as Sadara as “a journey of learning that contributes to the homeland.”

For his part, Dr. Faisal Al-Faqeer, CEO of Sadara, stated that the company currently has about three thousand six hundred (3,600) employees, more than 71% of whom are Saudis. He added that Sadara is also cooperating with the Royal Commission in Jubail to develop the Jubail PlasChem Park and is seeking to attract many investments in downstream and chemical industries whose value chains rely on Sadara's products.

Al-Faqeer said that Sadara has so far succeeded in signing nine (9) agreements with various local and international companies, and four (4) companies are already building their plants in the PlasChem Park complex, to produce finished materials that rely on raw materials from Sadara. He described this as “a manifestation of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and the purpose behind establishing major national projects like Sadara.”

For the latest refining and petrochemical industry related videos, subscribe to our YouTube page.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Petrochemicals News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Upmarket sports bar opens in DoubleTree by Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Corniche Residences
    Middle East’s first Hotel Indigo opens for business
      Abu Dhabi’s budget airline prepares to take flight
        Cathay Pacific crisis: Quarter of staff laid off, Cathay Dragon axed
          Nokia lands big IoT win in the Philippines

            More related galleries

            How Broadway Interiors delivered the Baby Q bar project
              Look inside new suites at Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah
                CID Awards 2020 shortlist: Interior Design of the Year - Hotels
                  Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                    Armani/Casa launches new fabric collection with Rubelli