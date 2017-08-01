Siemens Energy, Bentley Systems introduce asset performance management solution for oil and gas operators

Siemens Energy and Bentley Systems (Bentley) have announced a joint solution that delivers intelligent analytics derived from domain experience to reduce operating expenditures associated with oil and gas assets. The new service, known as Asset Performance Management for Oil & Gas, or APM4O&G, incorporates key complementary offerings from both companies to help operators enhance asset performance, eliminate downtime, and reduce maintenance costs.

The APM4O&G solution combines Bentley’s advanced asset performance software capabilities (AssetWise) with Siemens Energy’s technology and service expertise to empower operators to improve maintenance operations and planning.

The solution, part of Siemens Energy’s Omnivise digital solutions portfolio, supports maintenance activities across several assets, including onshore compressor stations and gas processing plants, as well as offshore production platforms and floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessels.

The APM4O&G solution adopts smart, condition-based strategies based on predictive analytics to optimize maintenance schedules in compressor stations and gas processing plants, helping extend asset life and keeping maintenance costs down. Offshore, the solution helps operators reduce logistics costs associated with unplanned maintenance activities. Operators can also make the best use of limited laydown and storage areas offshore by holding just the right spare stock based on risk-based maintenance strategies.

In addition to monitoring assets, the APM4O&G Solution can run powerful diagnostics and risk analysis scenarios that further optimize plant uptime, including failure mode effect analysis, an operational health index of equipment, and a remaining useful life estimate for an individual component or a whole system.

“APM for oil and gas is the latest example of how our strategic alliance with Bentley is driving value for our customers,” said Laura Anderson, Head of Siemens Energy Services Controls & Digitalization business. “Through our combined offerings and expertise, the APM4O&G solution will help our customers manage maintenance costs, improve equipment reliability, minimize the risks of lost-time Incidents and serious injuries, and increase the performance and availability of their oil and gas production and processing infrastructure.” The introduction of the APM4O&G solution follows the successful launch of an APM solution for power plants, announced by Siemens Energy and Bentley Systems in 2018.

“We’re excited to continue our strategic partnership with Siemens Energy to lower the risks and costs associated with maintaining the operations-critical infrastructure,” said Greg Bentley, CEO, Bentley. “Once again, our collaborative efforts, combined with advances in IoT, smart system diagnostics, and performance digital twins, are helping owner-operators reach new levels of efficiency and performance with their oil and gas assets.”