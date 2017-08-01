API: Final Fuels Regulatory Streamlining Rule simplifies compliance, maintains stringency of environmental performance standards

Petrochemicals
News
Published: 21 October 2020 - 2 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery
The American Petroleum Institute (API) issued a statement welcoming the release of the Environmental Protection Agency’s final Fuels Regulatory Streamlining Rule.

“We support EPA’s efforts to modernize its regulations while maintaining the stringency of existing environmental performance standards,” API Vice President of Downstream Policy Ron Chittim. “Removing outdated and duplicative regulations will strengthen oversight and accountability, provide needed certainty for the regulated community and make fuel distribution more efficient in the marketplace.

The final rule provides an important update to EPA’s fuel quality regulations while maintaining the stringency of existing environmental standards. For example, the final rule:

# Removes outdated and duplicative gasoline and diesel fuel regulations and consolidates regulations for EPA’s various fuel programs into a set of rules for regulated entities.

# Establishes a vapor pressure limit to distinguish Reformulated Gasoline (RFG) in summer months. In the 25 years since the RFG program was created, new EPA programs have improved gasoline quality and environmental performance to the point that vapor pressure is the only characteristic that distinguishes RFG and non-RFG gasoline in summer months.

# Removes location specific gasoline distribution requirements in the non-summer seasons by formally acknowledging all winter gasoline meets Reformulated Gasoline (RFG) standards.

# Establishes the National Fuel Sampling Program that will monitor the quality of motor fuels distributed at gasoline stations and ensure they meet the same strict environmental performance standards required as when those fuels left the refinery.

