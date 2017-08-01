ADNOC announces winners of virtual STEM Summer Camp

ADNOC announced the winners of the virtual Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Summer Camp, which was launched in July 2020 to support STEM education among kids in the UAE as they studied remotely due to Covid-19.

The initiative, called 'STEM@Home', enables children to remotely access STEM resources and to learn new skills through engaging science-based challenges. ADNOC received 5,500 submissions from children across three themes – Paper Power Camp, Marine Engineering Camp and Energy for Life Camp.

Following a very competitive process, Madeeha Firdous Pinjari, Suryansh Praveen, and Ishath Thameemul Ansari were selected as the winners and were presented 3D printers from ADNOC.

In addition, ADNOC selected three winners in the Minecraft Digital Twin Oil Rig challenge where kids were challenged to build digital onshore and offshore oil rigs. Mohammed Ahmed Al Hashmi received the Design and Creative Excellence Award; Prateek Suresh received the Robust Technical Presentation Award; and Tianyi Li and Tianze Li received the Team award with personalised iPads being presented to the oil rig challenger winners from ADNOC.

Following the huge interest and success of the STEM@Home program, ADNOC has launched a fall edition of the initiative, which will run from October 2020 to February 2021. This edition will include seven STEM challenges with four of the challenges created in partnership with LEGO Education, F1 in Schools, Kumon, and Sandooq Al Watan.

Reem Mubarak AlBuainain, Manager, Corporate Social Responsibility Department at ADNOC said: “We are very pleased with the keen interest and participation by kids in the summer edition of ADNOC’s STEM@Home initiative. We congratulate all the winners and encourage parents to support their kids as they participate in the fall edition.. ADNOC is committed to investing in programs that advance STEM education across the UAE and which enable children to develop the necessary skills to contribute to our nation’s long-term economic development plans.”

The STEM@Home online bilingual initiative is free and available to children and youths aged 7 to 17 years. Participants in the fall edition will receive a certificate after completing each challenge and the winners will receive awards.

ADNOC’s STEM programs are impacting over 16,000 students across 81 schools and 5 universities in the UAE. The STEM education programs are undertaken in partnership with Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management (ADMM), the Japan Oil Development Co. Ltd. (JODCO), the Kumon Institute of Education (KIE), ATLAB, LEGO Education and Sandooq Al Watan.