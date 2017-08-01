LEWAS 2020 Virtual Symposium: What to expect at this one-of-a-kind leadership resilience dialogue

Anchored as a three-day dialogue, the free-to-attend Leadership Excellence for Women Awards and Symposium (LEWAS 2020) will encourage progressive conversations and spotlight influential business leaders who have cultivated inclusion in their organizations, and have demonstrated resilience throughout the pandemic.

Backed by Bapco, Saudi Aramco, BASF and ART Hydroprocessing and Grace, the LEWAS Virtual Symposium is held under the Patronage of His Excellency Shaikh Mohamed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Minister of Oil, Kingdom of Bahrain and will run from October 27 to 29.

The event attracts C-suite executives from energy, consulting, HR, and experts from diverse industries and backgrounds, to learn more about growth strategies and managing profitable business models whilst leading people with vision and empathy.

Global speaker line-up includes:

• H.E. Shaikh Mohamed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Minister of Oil, Bahrain

• Tayba Al Hashemi, CEO, ADNOC Sour Gas

• Farehana Hanapiah, VP of Group Human Resource Management, PETRONAS

• Olivier Thorel, VP- Chemicals, Saudi Aramco

• Dr. Julia Maria Sperling, Partner, McKinsey & Company

• Gisele Widdershoven, Managing Director - Accenture Security

• Laurent Tainturier, Senior Vice President, BASF EUE, Emerging EMEA Africa, Middle East, Russia-CIS & Turkey

• Salma AlRashid, Sherpa, Women 20

• Vidir Ragnarsson, Group Head of People Analytics, Reykjavik Energy

Each day focuses on a different theme:• 27 October, Global Resilience: Energy Sector and Beyond• 28 October, Personal Resilience: Toxic Positivity• 29 October, Organizational Resilience: Moving Beyond 'Firsts'

Curated Workshops

Participants at this week's LEWAS 2020 Virtual Symposium can join in-depth sessions curated specially by Saudi Aramco, Dow Chemicals, Koru International and Bahrain Chemical Engineers which aims to educate participants on the effects of stress, psychology of bias, careers for women in STEM and more.



New Heights

Reem Al Ghanim, chair of LEWAS said: "While 2020 has been an arduous year, our agility and adaptability enabled us to launch a new and exciting virtual edition of LEWAS. With a new brand, we remain committed to our three LEWAS pillars, to Engage, Empower and Elevate women in Energy. We have also grown from catering to women in the Middle East to women and men across the globe. We look forward to hosting our colleagues from energy, and audiences from across continents, to discuss the future beyond the pandemic - one where we reset the rules of diversity, equity inclusion and belonging. We are eager to have you join us!”

Every edition of LEWAS celebrates energy trailblazers through the LEWAS 2020 Awards. This year's ceremony will take place virtually on the 28th October; attracting the global energy community.

Supporting partners and organizations include The National Oil and Gas Authority (NOGA), Gulf Downstream Association, World Petroleum Council, Society of Petroleum Engineers, The American Institute of Chemical Engineers, Bahrain Chemical Engineers, Oil and Gas News and Actualidad News.

