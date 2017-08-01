ENOC Link offers environment-friendly ENOCBlue diesel exhaust additive for commercial fleets

ENOC Link, the digital mobile fuel delivery service for businesses in the UAE, announced it started offering ENOC Blue to is customers among fleet operators. The offering will enable commercial fleets to minimise their impact on the environment.

ENOCBlue breaks down toxic nitrogen oxides in the fuel exhaust into nitrogen and water vapor which are naturally occurring gases that are harmless to the environment. The exhaust fluid is injected into the exhaust system for diesel engines to reduce the harmful emissions by almost 90%. The product has been mandated by ESMA and recommended for diesel Euro 4 and above and is a premium product for curb exhaust emissions.

ENOC Link has deployed a fleet of dedicated delivery trucks with tank capacities varying from 800 to 5,000 litres to serve existing and prospect customers, ensuring that the increasing demand for the diesel exhaust additive is met efficiently.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “ENOC Link has been at the forefront of pioneering innovative technology solutions in the fuel delivery space for businesses, and our latest offering of ENOCBlue is another step to support our partners in enhancing their fuelling operations.

“Organisations and key industry players across the world are aligning with government mandates to curb emissions and products such as ENOC Blue demonstrate our commitment as a Group to encourage the use of cleaner fuel to conserve the environment while driving infrastructure development.”

The first and only digital mobile fuel delivery service in the UAE to offer diesel exhaust additive to commercial fleets, ENOC Link, started offering ENOCBlue to Dubai Taxi Cooperation school buses.

ENOC Link’s efforts are geared towards expanding its fuel offerings to meet the increasing demand for fuel. The digital mobile fuel delivery service recently announced offering easy and convenient access to Biodiesel B5, B20 and B100.

ENOC Link is a mobile fuelling concept, part of Next, ENOC Group’s accelerator programme, which provides safe delivery of petrol and diesel to businesses. ENOC Link offers an end-to-end digital fuelling experience along with advanced fuel analytics, fleet management, and mileage reporting. While using ENOC Link services, customers of commercial fleets will also have access to an online dashboard to track fuel consumption on an aggregated level, by site, and even by vehicle or equipment.

ENOC Link’s fleet of purpose-built vehicles are tested and certified to the highest standards, equipped with integrated smart meters and operated by fully trained drivers and operators carrying the same high-spec fuel products sold through ENOC’s traditional service stations. A team of highly trained operators adhere to social distancing and other guidelines issued by the UAE Health Authorities during the fuelling process and use Personal Protective Equipment kits, including face masks and sanitisers.

Many countries across the world, especially those who use diesel vehicles heavily, have begun to adopt Euro 6 standards since September 2015 and all mass-produced vehicles are required to comply with these standards. SCR technology has been installed in all diesel vehicles by default to meet Euro 6 emission legislation which necessitates the use of diesel exhaust fluids such as ENOCBlue.