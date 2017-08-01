Economic turbulence in refining: The crucial role of planning

Global economic disruption has upended the refining industry. Not only are the dynamics of the situation difficult, but those seemingly change on a weekly, or even daily basis.

In this territory of future price and demand uncertainty, refinery planners and schedulers are in the hot seat. Refinery executives and managers are forced to examine new scenarios daily, and each scenario needs to be evaluated for safety, logistics and economics. The organisation’s planners are at the nexus of this.

They will be the key to a refinery’s economic resiliency and agility in the future. They require advanced technology to ensure the accuracy of their digital models in non-standard operating regimes, and ability to examine many scenarios quickly to optimise across a wide envelope of options and opportunities.

The business challenge

Refineries are typically set up to produce predominantly a mix of gasoline, diesel, naphtha (as gasoline and petrochemical feedstock,) and jet fuel. In today’s market, with gasoline and jet fuel in slowly recovering demand and over supply, and diesel the preferred transportation fuel output, planners and engineers are being asked by executives to rapidly develop refinery plans that maximise diesel.

In tomorrow’s market, with the energy mix in transition, most rapidly in Europe, planners can be strategic in advising executives as to the best capex and process strategies to achieve agility and resilience in the face of uncertain future market evolution. Both questions are being asked now.

Today, a wider range of crudes are available at low prices, which can be enticing, but future demand and pricing is uncertain, and refineries can potentially lose a lot of money if wrong choices are made. With diesel prices holding better than other product prices, maximising diesel is in the short term a key objective. Jet fuel demand is likely to be the slowest to come back. This focuses attention on several key refining units, especially the crude distillation units (CDU) and vacuum distillation units (VDU) where the fractions that yield diesel can be maximised.

Further, with maintenance crews having been largely taken out of the asset for health reasons, integrity and safety of the process units must be reassessed when flows and parameters are changed significantly. This calls for engineering advice relative to scenarios that may look advantageous to planners.

It is now clear that asset may need to be operated in a new normal, with lower staff density on site. This requires looking at the interaction between production, catalyst lifetime, and asset health and integrity.

There are many cascading, related refining operational questions that planners and engineers are asked to answer: What is our lowest throughput safe operating level? Should we order catalysts early due to supply chain interruption? Can we make minor process reconfigurations to better utilise our intermediate products? What other moves can we make to take advantage of crudes that may be available at lower prices? Which operating plans give us better flexibility in face of extreme volatility of prices, supply and demand?

Collaboration is required to respond to this challenge

Close collaboration between planners and process engineers is required to answer these questions. A digital solution is the best enabler of rapid response to this challenge. The modelling systems (for instance, the Aspen PIMS sub-models used in about 2/3 of all refineries) used in the planning of a typical refinery were not originally implemented, or tuned for the kinds of eventualities being encountered dynamically today.

Before the scenarios could be run with accuracy, the models of these key economic units must be changed to accurately reflect the proposed operating regimes. The engineering digital twin models of key units are a crucial competitive advantage to obtain a fast, actionable answer. And, an automated workflow to enable the engineering model prediction to inform the planning sub-model, without significant manual time, provides a critical advantage.

Figure one shows the collaborative work process needed to respond rapidly to scenario plan in this VUCA (volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity) environment. Given below are the typical steps needed to answer executives’ questions about scenario planning for increased diesel, low jet fuel demand, rapidly changing prices, and flexibility for the future.

1) Address dramatically different product mix scenarios (maximising diesel and minimising jet fuel and gasoline cuts; be prepared for increased naphtha demand as olefin feedstock):a) Not only the CDU and VDU sub-models, most importantly, but also hydrocracker, hydrotreater and/or FCC sub-models in the planning model were in most probability, not developed with the requirement in mind to look at these ‘extreme’ situational plans with any accuracy. When these linear sub-models are pushed outside the expected limits, accuracy of the prediction will go way down. The scenarios are outside the existing models’ range of accurate predictions. These model elements need to be quickly and efficiently rebuilt based on a new range of expected operating limits.

b) First, the simulation (HYSYS Refining, or similar) models need to be quickly updated, to match current operating data, and the process alternatives for maximising diesel cuts and minimising jet fuel and gasoline cuts need to be created and modelled. Working remotely, as most of the people are today, the engineer sets himself up for cloud access to the models, and then obtains current data sets to recalibrate and update the model. The calibration can be accelerated if using today’s technology, with recent innovations in performing calibration assisted by data science, step-by-step widgets, and in-software advice. This needs to be done with constant collaboration with the planner, while working remotely. By running a sensitivity analysis of planner’s desired options, HYSYS will inform the safe operating limits for the CDUs and VDUs, and physical properties that need to be used for these new operating regimes.

c) Next, those CDU and VDU model results must inform an updating of the planning sub-models. This can be done through communicating to planning the new safe operating limits, correct assay information, and new base delta vectors for the PIMS-AO (or similar) sub-model. Aspen Technology has a convenient and efficient workflow for updating the various PIMS sub-models and is progressively automating that.

d) Using the PIMS-AO planning model, a wide range of crude and pricing products and demand scenarios can be run to identify the optimal operating plan. Leveraging high performance computing, many scenarios can be run, and in this economic environment, the planner may wish to run thousands of sensitivity cases, across a range of possible scenarios, on a daily basis.

2) Address low maintenance operating scenarios (running without heat exchanger fouling cleaning and other routine maintenance):a) Engineering team runs HYSYS a range of reactor/preheat train modelling scenarios to identify operating yields attainable under different heat exchanger fouling cases consistent with different lengths of time that may be necessary to run while deferring all but the most essential plant maintenance.

b) Update planning models with new operating yield model.

c) Run refinery operating scenarios under different maintenance and production scenarios.

Use cases in today’s volatile pricing and demand environment

Given below are a few typical use cases organisations are being presented with by which collaboration between engineering and planning can provide rapid scenario planning for a refinery’s executive team.

1) Maximise diesel production while minimising kerosene and gasoline output; using HYSYS and PIMS-AO together, quickly update the planning model; identify safe operating limits; understand feasible changes to CDU, VDU, and Kerosene hydrotreater; and understand impact on catalyst life.

2) Evaluate crudes available at low prices, which have not been used in the refinery previously.

3) Evaluate multi-plant economics to make decisions about which refineries to run at which turndown levels, and product mix options across circuit of plants.

4) Evaluate catalyst lifetime and/or substitutions that will better fit the new operating objectives; and make catalyst decisions with the best economics.

5) Through scenario planning, advised on lowest feasible operating levels, PIMS-AO scenarios can identify economics of different operating levels; and HYSYS can identify safety and operating risk issues.

Case study examples

Here are a few typical case studies to spur your thinking on the opportunities and possibilities that are available today to improve decision-making. None of the organisations that we are working closely with during this current economic disruption time period want to be named yet (understandably). But these two earlier cases will give a strong indication of the benefits available.

The Korean refiner, Hyundai Oilbank, found that as feed quality had changed, from when their planning models were built, due to changed crude slates, or changed process conditions, the accuracy of their planning models, when back-casted against their actual monthly operations, had gotten as low as 90%. They diagnosed the problem as being centred on their main FCC unit. They worked closely with us to build and calibrate a HYSYS FCC digital twin engineering model of this economic unit, and then through a semi-automated workflow, updated their PIMS-AO planning sub-models of the same unit. The accuracy of the FCC planning sub-model was improved to 98%, with a result in better plans increasing ability to operate the FCC with a higher effective capacity, with a net margin benefit of $36mn per year.

The supermajor energy producer and refiner Shell operates a network of over 15 major global refineries, international trading markets, and many associated assets (for example, in Canada alone, the planning network includes upgrading, blending, refining, chemicals, CCS storage and terminal operations spanning multiple pathways to market).

As presented in two public seminars (V Rajagopian, 9/2017, Calgary; and P Sengupta, 4/2019, Houston) employing the new high-performance computing capabilities of PIMS-AO planning technology implemented in the cloud, Shell has implemented an agile value chain decision-making approach spanning their operations and markets. Their multi-asset model runs extremely fast, enable better operational efficiencies, can anticipate movements of crude and products through their network, and is able to run a complete scenario in minutes, to react to dynamic conditions.

Through optimising this model, they have achieved improved optimisation at each facility, enabled workers to focus on more strategic work, make better crude purchases and sales, improved planning across facilities, and reacted better to volatile and unexpected market conditions, as well as maximising their economic performance across the global, seasonal variability they work within, and in particular volatile demand and economics, all across their global span of operations.

This ability to optimise across multiple assets, at lightning speed, (for example, in one cited case running 1,680 cases spanning seven planning periods in 30 minutes) is clearly a strategic advantage, with today’s need to look at multiple future scenarios of hydrocarbon product demand recovery over the next 12 to 18 months, to reduce corporate risk, and to take advantage of opportunities.

What does the future hold?

Here are some things companies should be doing in the short term: (i) putting both planning and engineering models in the cloud, to enable work-from-home and other remote working scenarios, and to empower planning and engineering teams to collaborate; (ii) taking advantage of e-learning opportunities to help knowledge workers upskill themselves on some of the advanced optimisation techniques, such as those mentioned in this article. (The market uncertainty will continue for some time, and skilled workers will empower organisations to conduct better scenario analysis.); (iii) review your coverage of your key economic units with digital-twin models, and construct, or update those key models with the current gaps in your digital arsenal; and (iv) provide the incentive for better collaboration between planning and engineering.

Through the types of collaborative efforts discussed in this article, your organisation’s agility will be supported by an accurate and flexible planning model.

As one refining CEO, who visited Aspen Technology office in Boston last fall, said at the beginning of the meeting, “When I took over as CEO, my first question was ‘how good is our planning model?’. I was told ‘very good’. But, soon I concluded that was not true.”

At the highest levels, an awareness of the key technology tools in your arsenal is key to achieving competitive advantage for the organisation. If the engineering digital twin and planning models are not synchronised and working accurately, this should be a key target for digitalisation to support resilience and agility in 2020 and 2021.