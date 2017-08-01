The net-zero ambition

The Net-Zero 2050 is an initiative of the European Climate Foundation (ECF) with contributions from a consortium of experts and organisations funded by the ECF. The Paris Agreement commits the stakeholders to make the net-zero transition, and long-term strategic planning shows that many of the decisions and actions needed to get them on track must be taken imminently.

In this context, last few years witnessed many downstream industry players, and the technology/service providers for the sector announcing their ambitious plans for net-zero status, within a reasonable timeframe. BP, Royal Dutch Shell, Total, Dow, Haldor Topsoe, PKN ORLEN, and Air Products are at the forefront of the net-zero initiative, to mention a few key players.

BP set a new ambition to become a net-zero company by 2050, or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

The ambition is supported by ten aims, out of which five aims to get BP to net zero: (i) net zero across BP’s operations on an absolute basis by 2050, or sooner; (ii) net zero on carbon in BP’s oil and gas production on an absolute basis by 2050, or sooner; (iii) 50% cut in the carbon intensity of products BP sells by 2050, or sooner; (iv) install methane measurement at all BP’s major oil and gas processing sites by 2023 and reduce methane intensity of operations by 50%; and (v) increase the proportion of investment into non-oil and gas businesses over time.

The other five aims will help the world get to net zero: (i) more active advocacy for policies that support net zero, including carbon pricing; (ii) further incentivise BP’s workforce to deliver aims and mobilise them to advocate for net zero; (iii) net new expectations for relationships with trade associations; (iv) aim to be recognised as a leader for transparency of reporting, including supporting the recommendations of the TCFD; and (v) launch a new team to help countries, cities and large companies decarbonise.

BP’s CEO Bernard Looney said: “The world’s carbon budget is finite and running out fast; we need a rapid transition to net zero. We all want energy that is reliable and affordable, but that is no longer enough. It must also be cleaner. To deliver that, trillions of dollars will need to be invested in replumbing and rewiring the world’s energy system. It will require nothing short of reimagining energy as we know it.”

“This is what we mean by making BP net zero. It directly addresses all the carbon we get out of the ground as well as all the greenhouse gases we emit from our operations. These will be absolute reductions, which is what the world needs. If this was to happen to every barrel of oil and gas produced, the emissions problem for our sector would be solved. But of course, the world is not that simple; the whole energy system has to be transformed and everyone has a contribution to make – producers and sellers of energy, policy makers and everyone who uses energy,” added Looney.

Shell aims to reduce net carbon footprint by 65% by 2050

Royal Dutch Shell updated investors on plans to become a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050, or sooner (covering scope one, two and three emissions). The detailed steps, was outlined at Shell’s Responsible Investment Annual Briefing, including: (i) an ambition to be net zero on all the emissions from the manufacture of all its products (scope one and two) by 2050 at the latest; (ii) accelerating Shell’s net carbon footprint ambition to be in step with society’s aim to limit the average temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement on climate change. This means reducing the net carbon footprint of the energy products Shell sells to its customers by around 65% by 2050 (increased from around 50%), and by around 30% by 2035 (increased from around 20%); and (iii) a pivot towards serving businesses and sectors that by 2050 are also net-zero emissions.

Society’s expectations have shifted quickly in the debate around climate change. Shell now needs to go further with our own ambitions, which is why we aim to be a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050, or sooner.

Society, and our customers, expect nothing less,” commented Ben van Beurden, chief executive officer of Royal Dutch Shell.

Total adopts new climate ambition to get to net zero by 2050

Total announced its ambition to get to net-zero emissions by 2050 together with society for its global business across its production and energy products used by its customers. Through a joint statement developed between Total S.A. and institutional investors – as participants in the global investor initiative Climate 100+1 – Total takes three major steps towards achieving this ambition.

Three major steps to get Total to net zero: (i) net zero across Total’s worldwide operations by 2050, or sooner (scope 1+2); (ii) net zero across all its production and energy products used by its customers in Europe by 2050, or sooner (scope 1+2+3); and (iii) 60%, or more reduction in the average carbon intensity of energy products used worldwide by Total customers by 2050 (less than 27.5 gCO2/MJ) – with intermediate steps of 15% by 2030 and 35% by 2040 (scope 1 + 2 + 3).

Patrick Pouyanné, in his capacity as chairman of the board, Total, declared: “Energy markets are changing, driven by climate change, technology and societal expectations. Total is committed to helping solve the dual challenge of providing more energy with fewer emissions. We are determined to advance the energy transition while also growing shareholder value. Today, we are announcing our new climate ambition to get to net zero by 2050 – together with society. The board believes that Total’s global roadmap, strategy and actions set out a path that is consistent with goals of the Paris Agreement. We acknowledge the positive role of engagement and open dialogue with investors as the one we experienced with Climate 100+ along the last months.”

Dow announced aggressive new commitments to address both climate change and plastic waste on its path toward becoming the most innovative, customer-centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world. The company also issued its 2019 Sustainability Report for the 17th consecutive year, outlining progress and results aligned to its 2025 Sustainability Goals.

“Today’s announcement is the next step in our sustainability journey that began more than 30 years ago. Climate change and plastic waste are among the greatest technical, social, and economic issues the world has ever faced, and our products and technology are critical to addressing both,” remarked Jim Fitterling, Dow chairman and chief executive officer.

“At Dow, we have a responsibility and an opportunity to lead in addressing these global challenges. A sustainable future is attainable, but only if we continue to tackle these issues head-on, hold ourselves accountable, and work together to enable new science- and technology-based solutions that directly address both climate change and plastic waste.”

By 2030, Dow will reduce its net annual carbon emissions by five million metric tonnes, or 15% from its 2020 baseline. Additionally, Dow intends to be carbon neutral by 2050, in alignment with the Paris Agreement. The company is committed to implementing and advancing technologies to manufacture products using fewer resources and that help customers reduce their carbon footprints.

By 2030, Dow will help 'stop the waste' by enabling one million metric tonnes of plastic to be collected, reused, or recycled through its direct actions and partnerships. The company is investing and collaborating in key technologies and infrastructure to significantly increase global recycling.

By 2035, Dow will help 'close the loop' by having 100% of its products sold into packaging applications be reusable, or recyclable. Dow is committed to redesigning and offering reusable, or recyclable solutions for packaging applications.

“The world is at a climate crossroads, and we believe that Topsoe has a decisive role to play in reducing carbon emissions globally. We want to deliver the technologies that reduce, or even eliminate carbon emissions from fuels and chemicals,” stated Roeland Baan, CEO, Topsoe.

“However bold our vision and purpose may be, they reflect Topsoe’s unique capabilities. For decades, we have been perfecting chemistry for a better world, as expressed in our purpose. In the 80s, acid rain was one of the most pressing environmental problems, today it is under control. Topsoe’s world-leading technologies to remove sulphur from fuels and emissions have played a significant role in making that happen. Today, our biggest challenge is carbon emissions, and again we want to lead the way and deliver the technologies to reduce carbon emissions from chemicals and fuels.”

PKN ORLEN is the first oil company in Central Europe to declare aspiration to achieve emission neutrality by 2050. In order to reach this goal, by 2030, the company will reduce CO2 emissions from its current refining and petrochemical assets by 20% and emissions from power generation by 33% CO2/MWh. The emission neutrality strategy announced by PKN ORLEN is based on four pillars: energy efficiency in production, zero- and low-emission power generation, alternative fuels and green financing.

PKN ORLEN aims to become the leader of the energy transition in Central Europe. By 2030, it will invest more than $6.46bn in projects that will facilitate mitigation of its environmental impacts and opening up to new business models. The emission neutrality strategy is based on the business pillars in which PKN ORLEN already has extensive experience and a strong market position.

“The carbon-neutral strategy we have presented is a landmark defining our approach to doing business in the coming decades. The global energy transformation that is taking place before our eyes is a huge development opportunity for Central Europe. As the largest company in the region, we want to increase our involvement in this process and we are well positioned to do it. In recent years, we have strongly developed in new business areas, and we are a leader of consolidation in the Polish energy and fuel sector. Once completed, our planned acquisitions will allow us to take full advantage of the new opportunities offered by global energy trends and consistently build company value in the long term,” opined Daniel Obajtek, CEO of PKN ORLEN.

Air Products announces "Third by ‘30" CO2 emissions reduction goal

Air Products announced a new sustainability goal to reduce its carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions intensity (kg CO2/MM BTU) by one-third by the year 2030 from a 2015 baseline. Air Products set this new target as it closes in on successfully attaining a series of 2020 sustainability goals.

“This ambitious goal is totally aligned with our business strategy. Key drivers toward our goal include carbon capture projects; low-carbon and carbon-free projects; operational excellence; and increased use of renewable energy. With our technology and products, and most importantly, our hard-working and truly committed people, I am confident we will continue our strong track record of setting ambitious goals and meeting and exceeding them,” Air Products’ chairman, president and CEO, Seifi Ghasemi observed.

The "Third by ’30" CO2 intensity reduction goal is also aligned with Air Products’ higher purpose, with employees around the world driven to work together and innovate solutions to significant energy and environmental challenges. Air Products’ people take their responsibility seriously to drive sustainability performance and help customers do the same. The company currently also is developing additional new sustainability goals beyond the emissions reduction target.

Today’s global economy is enabled by a global energy trade, and countries around the world are dependent on the flows of oil, coal, and natural gas to keep their economies growing. As countries move to decarbonise and adopt renewable energy, many are finding it difficult to do so cost-effectively because of fundamental limitations in solar and wind resources. For these countries to fully decarbonise without breaking the bank, they must develop innovative renewable energy carriers and build new zero-carbon energy supply chains.

In a recent report, 'Evolution of Energy Networks: Decarbonizing the Global Energy Trade', Lux Research examined these renewable energy carriers and the countries and companies developing them. In the report, Lux evaluated the lifetime costs of 15 different renewable energy carriers ranging from conventional carriers like electricity, hydrogen, synthetic methane, and ammonia to more advanced energy carrier concepts like liquid organic hydrogen carriers (LOHCs), vanadium, and aluminium.

Lux predicted the first tipping point for deploying renewable energy import infrastructure will be in 2030, when imported electricity via new HVDC power lines becomes cheaper than low-carbon natural gas turbines. The next tipping point will occur in 2040, when imported liquid hydrogen becomes cheaper than low-carbon steam methane reformation. This gives companies today just 10 years to develop the partnerships and pilot projects necessary to demonstrate such a transformative energy paradigm.

Major companies like Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Mitsui & Co., Equinor, and Shell are already developing their own decarbonised energy trade routes in Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, meaning the fight for $500bn worth of energy imports in those regions is just beginning.