Turning up the innovation engine

Of late, we have been seeing different strategies of oil and gas industry majors going forward – new capacities, adapting to market changes, diversification, and cost optimisation depending on the region: Middle East – technology development, innovations, large-scale manufacturing; Asia – large-scale manufacturing, efficiency improvement; Americas – gas chemistry, product development, innovations; and Europe and CIS – small-scale manufacturing of environmental-oriented, efficiency improvement.

Possibly, the global polymer sector will be sizing down, taking into account the European trend towards reducing the use of plastics. Against this background, implementation of a project focused on production of specialty chemicals will solve several issues at once, starting from import substitution of products in certain regions, and aiming to gain maximum return on investment.

Industry prospects are: automotive – BASF; construction – INEOS, Dow; food manufacturing – Evonik, Braskem; healthcare – SABIC, Lotte Chemical; and aircraft industry – SABIC, Toray.

Challenges

The specialty chemical industry is a complex conglomerate of sophisticated manufacturers, interdependent between the various players. Like all industries, the specialty chemical sector is going to be challenged severely by the impact of the Covid-19 fallout. Demand for products has been severely disrupted as have the supply chains. Stock markets have been impacted and the relative strengths of industry players have changed significantly.

There are signs that the worst effects of the outbreak are ready and waiting to repeat themselves, which would mean even more disruption.

All is not lost, however. Certain sectors such as active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and pharmaceuticals are actually seeing large positive increments from this issue, for somewhat obvious reasons. Nutrition and life sciences are also in positive territory. The specialty chemical industry has a long history of forward thinking and creativity. It is time to put the foot on the innovative accelerator. There are government grants, and many projects are awaiting finance and realisation.

The specialty chemical products, or ‘effect chemicals’ are sold generally on their ‘effect’ on a value basis rather than the lower margin commodities – that is to say these are costed at what they deliver to the customer. Quite often these are not singular products at all but can be blends, or combinations of various ingredients.

The industry is heterogeneous, in that there are at least 25 different segments when differentiated by end use and limitless segments determined by formulation. Major segments are: agrochemicals, flavours and fragrances, water treatment, construction, textile chemicals, polymer additives and specialties, pharmaceuticals, paper and pulp, electronic chemicals, oil field chemicals, surfactants, and dyes and pigments. As evident, these descriptions are either market based, or functionality based. An often, largely ignored specialty chemical segment is the production, management and use of catalysts and adsorbents. More than 90% of all chemical processes have some kind of catalytic conversion.

Geographically, the specialties industry is split between North America, Middle East, and Europe, but is heavily dominated by Asia, especially China, with dominance in this area accelerating in the last 10 years.

Europe has the least recent expansions, but is historically very strong, with technologies licensed to Indian and Asian (particularly Chinese) manufacturers with a broad specialty portfolio.

Removing commoditisation: Over the years, companies have grown their product portfolios to fill up their process capacities with alternate chemicals – this has been done to boost revenue and reduce overheads. Unfortunately, for the traditional manufacturers, newer suppliers with modern plant equipment, greater efficiency and hence lower labour costs, have begun to compete for market share in these products, thus commoditising them. The strategy now, therefore, seems to be removing these products from the company portfolio and limiting to only those products where a clear advantage exists, either in the end use, or in the cost of manufacture.

Another form of this behaviour is adding more specialised products, either by licensing in processes, or by creative M&A activities. In addition, some players are offering service, or specific manufacturing steps as a form of adding value to their business.

Adopting outside technology: Most of the larger specialty chemical companies have developed their own product portfolios through research and development, and years of scientific application. There has generally been a reluctance to buy in new processes from outside. Working with technology provider companies can accelerate the adoption of new products, or new, more efficient production methods to make existing products.

A green agenda: Most chemical companies have adopted zero waste strategies from conception and have continued to develop these. In truth, to stay competitive, they have had to, as feedstock prices are volatile and competition has become ever more severe. But other strategies are available such as adopting different technologies. One such strategy is using bio-feedstocks to replace classical fossil fuels.

Structure

Potential strategies
Removing commoditisation:

A green agenda:

Conclusion