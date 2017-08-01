Sustainability: Learning lessons from Covid-19

The global impact of Covid-19 on sustainability has been two-fold. On one hand, carbon dioxide emissions had fallen by 17% on average by early April 2020 – the biggest decline in history yet, as a result of lockdown measures put in place around the world to tackle the pandemic. On the other hand, as the world gradually returns to normal, financial strain on businesses and the need to reassess their priorities will require firms to focus on a green recovery and sustainability investments.

Environmental agencies are already warning firms about the danger of sacrificing their environmental and social commitments, as the long-term disadvantages of pushing sustainability down their priorities’ list can far outweigh the initial investment costs.

As we know, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors are proven to materially affect a company’s performance and market value. Therefore, put simply – investing in sustainability makes good business sense.

Never before in history, has the world made more progress on sustainability, and now more than ever, we cannot afford to shift our focus away from this increasingly important social, environmental and economic driver.

Emissions reductionsAs outlined in GPCA’s ‘Responsible Care Performance Metrics Report’, over the last few years, the chemical industry in the Arabian Gulf achieved a series of milestones in the area of health, safety, security, and environmental performance.

CO2 intensity at chemical operations in the region has been on a downward trend since 2013, decreasing by 23% overall during the seven-year period.

Other GHG emission, namely NOx and SOx emissions, regarded as core environmental indicators from a Responsible Care perspective as well as a legislative requirement in many jurisdictions, decreased by more than a third – by 35% and 39%, respectively – over the six-year average during 2013-2019.

This is against the backdrop of continuous chemical production growth across the region, underlying the gravity and significance of the industry’s environmental commitment.

The figures indicated in the report demonstrate that there is no place for complacency in our pursuit of a more sustainable future, and that more needs to be done to reduce the chemical industry’s environmental footprint in the long term.

Eliminating waste

Reducing waste generation at chemical production facilities and adopting circular economy principles at their operations is a key driver for chemical companies in the region.

Therefore, it is important to note that both hazardous and non-hazardous waste generated by GPCA Responsible Care member companies decreased considerably in 2019 by 13% and 29% respectively, compared to the previous year. This milestone is all the more important, as overall production went up by 2% year-on-year.

According to the GPCA Responsible Care Performance Metrics report, companies had also implemented a series of efficiency projects to decrease wastewater generation and increase the efficiency of wastewater treatment at their plants, resulting in a 40% improvement against the last six-year average.

New safety recordThe chemical industry in the region holds the safety and security of its employees – its most valuable and important assets – as its highest priority. The industry achieved a new safety record in 2019, with no fatalities recorded, despite an increase of 23% in man-hours worked.

This exceptional performance is due to the commitment of all GPCA member Responsible Care companies towards inculcating a culture of safety and compliance at their firms.

In 2019, the regional chemical industry outperformed its global peers represented by the American Chemistry Council (ACC) and the International Fertilizer Association (IFA) in relation to its Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) per 200,000 man-hours worked.

Incident rates among GPCA Responsible Care member companies’ employees as well as contractors improved significantly, dropping by 51% and 21%, respectively, during the reporting year 2019.

The industry’s commitment towards safety remains stronger than ever and through the implementation of best practice, the robust training of its employees and the adoption of cutting-edge technology, the industry’s ultimate goal is to take the total incidents rate to a zero.

Final thoughts

As the world begins to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, it will find itself faced with a series of economic, social, and environmental considerations. In the ensuing post-pandemic scenarios, businesses will be increasingly viewed as essential enablers for economic and societal recovery.

The need to commit to sustainability will no longer be an option, but a real expectation from industry leaders today and an important business imperative for the future.

Subsequently, Creating Shared Value (CSV) with a positive impact on stakeholders, society, and the environment would need to take a prominent place in companies’ strategies and plans for growth.

No one is better placed than chemical companies today to play an instrumental role in solving our societal issues through collaboration and product innovation. The time is now to demonstrate that business is a force for good.