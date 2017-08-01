Air Products’ CEO to present global growth opportunities providing solutions to energy and environmental challenges

Petrochemicals
News
Published: 1 September 2020 - 5 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery
Air Products announced that chairman, president and chief executive officer Seifi Ghasemi will present at the virtual Credit Suisse 33rd Annual Basic Materials Conference on 15 September 2020 at 7:45am.

Ghasemi will address how the world’s increasing needs for cleaner energy and environmental solutions are driving Air Products’ existing business and future growth opportunities. With the company’s history of innovating alongside customers in dozens of industries to improve their sustainability performance, Ghasemi will also address accelerating growth opportunities to solve environmental challenges through gasification, carbon capture and hydrogen for mobility.

Building on its track record of executing against its own performance goals, Ghasemi will also share new sustainability commitments in line with the company’s higher purpose: bringing people together to collaborate and innovate solutions to the world’s most significant energy and environmental sustainability challenges.

A webcast will be available on Air Products’ Investor Relations Event Details web site.

