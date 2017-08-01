Fluor JV successfully starts up boilers at new Al-Zour refinery in Kuwait

Fluor Corporation announced that its joint venture with Daewoo Engineering & Construction and Hyundai Heavy Industries, FDH JV, has successfully started up two boilers and they began generating steam in the new Al-Zour refinery at the Kuwait Integrated Petrochemicals Industrial Company’s (KIPIC) Package 2 and 3 Project in Kuwait.

Fluor is leading a joint venture that is working to deliver two engineering, procurement, fabrication and construction packages for key process support units, utilities and infrastructure for the highly complex, mega-sized Al-Zour refinery project in Kuwait. Upon completion, the grassroots complex is expected to be one of the largest refineries in the world and process 615,000 barrels of oil per day.

“This significant milestone marks the completion of several critical utility systems to start up and advance the refinery into commercial operations with our ongoing support,” said Mark Fields, president of Fluor’s global energy and chemicals business. “Timely delivery of the new Al-Zour refinery is critical to the Kuwait economy. Our team worked closely with KIPIC to continue with about 15,000 workers on site to maintain progress throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. This accomplishment was made possible through the joint venture team’s well-conceived health and safety strategy that was implemented with rigorous discipline.”

Working together with the Fluor-led joint venture to achieve this important milestone for the ZOR Programme is a true success – not only for KIPIC, but for the State of Kuwait – and will help bring energy self-sufficiency and further prosperity for all of us

,” said Khaled Al-Awadhi, deputy CEO of KIPIC.

Leading up to this achievement, various enabling facilities were successfully completed and handed over including the central control room building and other associated buildings, fire water systems, communication systems and other refinery infrastructure. COOEC Fluor Heavy Industries Co – Fluor’s joint venture fabrication yard in Zhuhai, China – also delivered 188 modules with a combined weight of 65,000 metric tonnes to support the project’s large-scale, onshore modular execution strategy.

The Fluor joint venture has executed more than 154 million work hours on site, and at peak, employed more than 20,000 craft workers backed by joint venture team members spread across three continents.