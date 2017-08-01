Clariant advances its strategic growth in china, announces new R&D partnership with top ranked Tianjin University

Clariant Catalysts and Tianjin University (TJU) put the spotlight on the future development and commercialisation of new catalytic solutions to better serve the needs of the Chinese market. They announced a long-term, strategic partnership that will focus on the research and development of new catalysts.

“Clariant is honoured to cooperate with such a highly ranked university in China. We are convinced that the results of this important research initiative will benefit our customers globally, but particularly in the local Chinese market,” said Marvin Estenfelder, head of R&D at Clariant Catalysts.

The partnership will establish the 'Clariant-TJU Academy'. Prof. Donghan Jin, president of Tianjin University. said: “This pioneering academy offers our students opportunities to gain industrial experience with Clariant’s scientists and it enhances the industrial catalysis knowledge of our researchers and faculties. The cooperation also provides a way for us to commercialise the joint research results using Clariant’s established infrastructure.”

The new partnership with TJU complements Clariant Catalysts’ research cooperation with top academic partners in China. Founded in 1895, Tianjin University is the oldest university in the modern history of China and a highly ranking university in the country, ranked number one in the field of chemical engineering and technology by the Chinese Ministry of Education for the fourth consecutive time.

With an initial four year commitment, Clariant looks forward to many positive outcomes and the possibility of a future extension in duration and scope.