Dow reaches midpoint of 'Valuing Nature' goal

Published: 13 September 2020 - 6 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery

Dow announced it has reached a major milestone, achieving $500mn of savings from its 'Valuing Nature' goal, halfway to its 2025 Sustainability Goal to deliver $1bn in business value from projects that enhance nature.

One of seven 2025 Sustainability Goals the company launched in 2015, which align to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, Dow’s 'Valuing Nature' goal is the first-ever commitment by a corporation to systematically consider nature in its business decisions on such a major scale.

Through this goal, Dow has committed to deliver $1bn in value, primarily through avoided costs, from projects that are both good for business and for ecosystems. By considering operational interfaces with nature, capital costs and long-term operational and maintenance costs can be lowered. The company also committed to screen all capital and real estate projects, business development projects and new product innovations for potential sustainability benefits and impact.

“At Dow, we believe business should be a catalyst for positive change through innovation and leadership in environmental sustainability,” said Jim Fitterling, Dow's chairman and chief executive officer. “That is why we are leading the way in ensuring the value of nature is considered in our business decisions. Dow’s 'Valuing Nature' goal is a critical piece of our ambition to become the most sustainable materials science company in the world.

