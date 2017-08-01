Dow announces sale of the US Gulf Coast marine and terminal operations and assets

Dow announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to divest certain the US Gulf Coast marine and terminal operations and assets to Vopak Industrial Infrastructure Americas, a joint venture of Royal Vopak and BlackRock's Global Energy & Power Infrastructure Fund, for $620mn. The transaction includes marine and storage terminal operations and assets at Dow’s sites in Plaquemine and St Charles, Louisiana, and Freeport, Texas.

Royal Vopak is a leading global independent tank storage company with over 400 years of expertise in independent storage and infrastructure services and a strategy designed to support growth opportunities and care for the assets, employees, as well as the broader sites and communities where they reside.

“Today’s announcement is another demonstration of our ongoing commitment to applying a best-owner mindset, supported by rigorous benchmarking and a focus on disciplined capital allocation,” said Jim Fitterling, chairman and chief executive officer of Dow. “The transaction will enable Dow to deploy cash towards value-enhancing opportunities in our core businesses consistent with our capital allocation priorities including ensuring safe and reliable operations and paying down additional debt. Dow is also pleased to further our longstanding relationship with Vopak who is already a key logistics partner at several Dow locations globally.”

In connection with today’s announcement, Dow and Vopak Industrial Infrastructure Americas have entered into long-term service agreements, ensuring reliable and cost-advantaged services for existing Dow businesses at the in-scope sites.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020, subject to customary regulatory approvals and other closing conditions in the United States and the European Union. Normal operations will continue throughout the divestment process.

Goldman Sachs acted as financial advisor to Dow, and Mayer Brown provided legal support.

Dow continues to evaluate its ownership of non-revenue-generating assets across its global portfolio as announced on 6 July 2020, when the company announced a signed agreement to sell its rail infrastructure and assets at six North American sites. Also, as announced separately on 23 July 2020, the company is taking other actions to exit non-competitive assets.