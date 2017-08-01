UCC Shchekinoazot successfully operates IMAP methanol and ammonia coproduction plant for two years

Leading Russian chemical company Shchekinoazot reports two years of stable operation of its methanol and ammonia co-production plant based on Haldor Topsoe’s IMAP process.

The plant is designed to co-produce 450,000 tonnes of methanol and 135,000 tonnes of ammonia per year. This is the first methanol plant in the world that also allows production of small volumes of ammonia.

Currently, there are seven Topsoe IMAP methanol and ammonia co-production plants in operation globally. The first was put into operation in 1993, and the Shchekinoazot plant is the most recent.

“We have seen very satisfactory reliability and availability of the IMAP unit and appreciate the energyefficient process. From the beginning of the project to start-up and operation, our specialists have had access to Haldor Topsoe’s support, training, and knowledge whenever needed. Together with Topsoe’s high-quality catalysts, this has been a decisive factor in securing that our plant is always running in optimal mode. It has been important to us that this technology is proven and that is developed, delivered and serviced by one vendor with complete overview of the processes,” says Anatoliy Surba, CEO of Shchekinoazot.

"We are very pleased that Shchekinoazot is satisfied with the performance of their IMAP plant. We are proud to supply a proprietary process that has been in operation in seven facilities around the globe for over 20 years," says Amy Hebert, deputy CEO and EVP, Topsoe.

IMAP (Integrated Methanol and Ammonia Production) technology uses an efficient process scheme with a shared reforming section that minimises both capital costs and operating expenses. The process can deliver any split between ammonia and methanol.