Fluor completes new Valvoline lubricants facility in China ahead of schedule

Petrochemicals
News
Published: 19 September 2020 - 3 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery

Fluor Corporation announced that it has safely achieved mechanical completion of Valvoline’s new lubricants facility in Zhangjiagang, China, ahead of schedule. Fluor’s scope of work on the project included detailed engineering, procurement and construction management executed under a lump-sum services contract.

The new 80,000-square-metre blending and packaging facility is Valvoline’s largest plant investment to date – and its first in China – supplying more than 30 million gallons of finished lubricants and coolants per year for both passenger car and heavy-duty vehicle customers.

“We have been privileged to work with Valvoline and support its efforts to meet the growing automotive market in China,” said Mark Fields, president of Fluor’s energy and chemicals business.

Even during the challenges of the global pandemic, Fluor was able to maintain progress and deliver the project safely, on budget and ahead of schedule. Congratulations to the entire project team on this remarkable achievement.”

The project began in October 2018. More than 600 workers were on site at peak during construction, and no lost-time incidents were recorded over the duration of the project.

Fluor’s Shanghai office led the project with its Cebu location providing support as needed.

For the latest refining and petrochemical industry related videos, subscribe to our YouTube page.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Petrochemicals News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Hitachi ABB Power Grids launches open and scalable ecosystem for digitalisation of transformers
    Emaar Hospitality partners with AS World Group to push Expo 2020 Dubai hotel bookings
      Job opening: Atlantis, The Palm Dubai posts trio of directorial job openings
        Radisson Blu Dubai Deira Creek appoints executive assistant manager
          Last chance to register for The GM Debate 2020 powered by Hotelier Middle East

            More related galleries

            Top hospitality industry hires of the week returns
              1508 London brings Romantic Maximalism concept to Royal Suite Penthouse for the Jumeirah Al Naseem Hotel
                New F&B director appointed at Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa
                  First look: Inside the new Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk
                    In pictures: Vida Downtown's refurbished Taikun Pan Asian Restaurant & Lounge