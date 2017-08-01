Fluor completes new Valvoline lubricants facility in China ahead of schedule

Fluor Corporation announced that it has safely achieved mechanical completion of Valvoline’s new lubricants facility in Zhangjiagang, China, ahead of schedule. Fluor’s scope of work on the project included detailed engineering, procurement and construction management executed under a lump-sum services contract.

The new 80,000-square-metre blending and packaging facility is Valvoline’s largest plant investment to date – and its first in China – supplying more than 30 million gallons of finished lubricants and coolants per year for both passenger car and heavy-duty vehicle customers.

“We have been privileged to work with Valvoline and support its efforts to meet the growing automotive market in China,” said Mark Fields, president of Fluor’s energy and chemicals business.

“Even during the challenges of the global pandemic, Fluor was able to maintain progress and deliver the project safely, on budget and ahead of schedule. Congratulations to the entire project team on this remarkable achievement.”

The project began in October 2018. More than 600 workers were on site at peak during construction, and no lost-time incidents were recorded over the duration of the project.

Fluor’s Shanghai office led the project with its Cebu location providing support as needed.