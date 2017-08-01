Air Products announces "Third by ‘30" CO2 emissions reduction goal

Air Products announced a new sustainability goal to reduce its carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions intensity (kg CO2/MM BTU) by one-third by the year 2030 from a 2015 baseline. Air Products set this new target as it closes in on successfully attaining a series of 2020 sustainability goals.

Air Products’ chairman, president and CEO, Seifi Ghasemi, will discussed sustainability on 15 September at the virtual Credit Suisse 33rd Annual Basic Materials Conference. A webcast is available on Air Products’ Investor Relations Event Details website.

“Sustainability is at the heart of what Air Products has done as a business for the past 80 years. Our industrial gases, technologies and applications enable customers around the world to reduce their energy use, lower emissions and increase productivity. Air Products is also playing a lead role in helping to address significant energy and environmental challenges through gasification, carbon capture and hydrogen for mobility solutions, including through projects like NEOM – the world’s largest carbon-free and truly transformative hydrogen project,” said Ghasemi.

“This ambitious goal is totally aligned with our business strategy. Key drivers toward our goal include carbon capture projects; low-carbon and carbon-free projects; operational excellence; and increased use of renewable energy. With our technology and products, and most importantly, our hard-working and truly committed people, I am confident we will continue our strong track record of setting ambitious goals and meeting and exceeding them,” Ghasemi said.

The "Third by ’30" CO2 intensity reduction goal is also aligned with Air Products’ higher purpose, with employees around the world driven to work together and innovate solutions to significant energy and environmental challenges. Air Products’ people take their responsibility seriously to drive sustainability performance and help customers do the same. The company currently also is developing additional new sustainability goals beyond the emissions reduction target.

In addition to providing products that allowed Air Products’ customers to avoid 69 million metric tonnes of CO2 emissions in 2019, the company also has achieved, and in several cases exceeded, previous 2020 goals from a 2015 baseline.