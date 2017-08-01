ADNOC collaborates with Mubadala and ENEC to erive in-country value for the UAE

ADNOC signed two framework agreements with Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala) and Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) to partner on ADNOC’s in-country value (ICV) programme following the success of the programme, which has driven more than $12bn back into the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) economy and created over 1,500 private-sector jobs for Emiratis since it was launched in January 2018.

The partnership brings together three of the UAE’s leading companies to cooperate in further driving ICV for the country. It expands the number of entities that ADNOC has partnered with to adopt its ICV programme following similar agreements with the Abu Dhabi Department for Economic Development (ADDED), Abu Dhabi Ports, and Aldar Properties.

These framework agreements also reinforce the commitment of ADNOC, Mubadala, and ENEC to enable the growth and diversification of the UAE’s economy.

Under the terms of the agreements, ADNOC, Mubadala, and ENEC will explore potential opportunities for collaboration in creating additional skilled employment opportunities for Emiratis in the private sector and sourcing goods and services within the UAE.

In addition, the agreements will see ADNOC and both companies explore the potential for further localising strategically critical parts of their value chain, which they have been driving in recent years and particularly as they respond to Covid-19.

The agreements were signed by Rashed Saud Al Shamsi, director, Commercial Directorate at ADNOC; Homaid Al Shimmari, deputy group CEO, chief corporate and human capital officer at Mubadala; and Ali Al Zaabi, chief operating officer at ENEC.

Al Shamsi said: “We are very pleased to be partnering with Mubadala and ENEC to standardise the in-country value certification process across both companies. These agreements build on the success of ADNOC’s ICV programme, which continues to create opportunities for the private sector, generate jobs for Emiratis, and catalyse socio-economic development in the country, in line with the wise directives of the leadership. The agreements will enable ADNOC and both companies collaborate to further drive the localisation of goods and services across our value chains and we look forward to swiftly progressing the agreements as they offer significant potential to maximise value for the UAE.”

ADNOC’s ICV programme was launched in January 2018 to encourage private sector partnerships and opportunities resulting from the company’s 2030 smart growth strategy, catalyse socio-economic development, improve knowledge transfer and generate jobs for the UAE nationals.

Commenting on behalf of ENEC, Al Zaabi said: “The signing of this agreement underlines the continued commitment of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, through the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Program and its cornerstone Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, to stimulating strategic sectors of the economy, supporting local companies and providing valuable jobs. This is important both to the sustainability of the UAE programme and to the country’s efforts to diversify towards a knowledge and innovation-based economy.

"The UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Program adopts the highest quality and safety standards for management and technology, and ENEC is committed to supporting local companies in meeting the very demanding requirements of the national regulator, and wider international nuclear industry. To date, over 2,000 local companies have been awarded contracts with ENEC worth $4.77bn and, following the recent connection of the first unit of the Barakah plant to the UAE grid, we look forward to further building in-country value over the coming six decades of operations ahead.”

More than 4,000 suppliers across various sectors such as oil and gas, construction, food and hospitality are certified in ADNOC’s ICV programme, which serves as the primary enabler of ADNOC’s – and suppliers’ – contributions to the UAE’s socio-economic growth and development.

Speaking on behalf of Mubadala, Haifa Al Maskari, director of business services, said: “The in-country value programme has been shown to significantly contribute to the economic development of the UAE, while simultaneously creating jobs for Emiratis within the private sector. Partnering with ADNOC on this critical national initiative will ensure that we continue to create sustainable value for the local economy while supporting its diversification and growth.”

In February 2020, ADNOC and ADDED signed a framework agreement to integrate and standardise ADNOC’s ICV certification programme across the Abu Dhabi government’s procurement process. This followed a similar agreement signed between ADNOC, Abu Dhabi Ports, and Aldar Properties in November 2019 that extended the reach of ADNOC’s ICV programme to the logistics and construction sectors.