Emarat launches brand refresh campaign ‘Expect the Expected’ ahead of its 40th anniversary

To celebrate its landmark 40th anniversary next year, Emarat, one of the UAE’s leading petroleum companies, has launched a brand refresh campaign designed to promote, enhance and further emphasise its commitment to exceptional service, quality and excellence.

Launched on 20 September, the ‘Expect the Expected’ campaign explores the rich history of the Emarat brand and its businesses from the time the company was established by the UAE government in 1981 up to the present day.

From well-known retail services such as Cafè Arabicca, FreshPlus and Car Wash, to Emarat’s commerical partnerships in aviation, commerical fuel and natural gas, the campaign shines a spotlight on Emarat’s diverse portfolio of businesses and products, re-engergising them ahead of the milestone anniversary next year.

Championing exciting local talent from the region, Emarat enlisted acclaimed Emirati director Ali Mostafa to bring the brand’s story to life in film, while UAE-based photographer Waleed Shah was handed the reins to capture striking imagery of Emarat’s core services. His photos will be featured on billboards and in print media.

Ali Khalifa Al Shamsi, director general of Emarat, said: “Emarat has a rich history in the UAE and exploring the heritage of the brand through the ‘Expect the Expected’ campaign has been a fascinating project as we seek to emphasise our commitment to serving the community. This has been an important project in re-establishing our brand and I would like to thank His Excellency Suhail Mohamed Faraj Al Mazrouei, minister of energy and infrastructure and chairman of the board of Emirates General Petroleum Corporation, along with all of the esteemed board members for their unwavering support.”

Al Shamsi added: “This is a pivotal time for the company as we build upon the strong reputation of the Emarat brand. Our priorities are to embrace new technologies and innovations to drive the business forward and address the evolving needs of our customers and clients. We remain proud to be a pioneering petroleum company in the UAE and will continue to provide outstanding service to our valued partners in line with the vision of the UAE’s leadership.”

Director Mostafa said: “It was an honour to work with such an iconic Emirati company to help tell their story. I remember visiting Emarat petrol stations when I was a small boy and always remember the subtle touches, such as branded tissue boxes and a warm friendly smile from the pump attendants, that brought back a lot of joyful memories. As Emarat continues to deliver that same exceptional customer service and care 40 years on, it was important to show the narrative of an individual’s life changing and evolving as he grows older and the familiarity and warmth of visiting an Emarat station providing a constant reassurance. I look forward to sharing the film with residents of the UAE and sparking their own Emarat memories.”

A fully integrated 360 brand refresh campaign, ‘Expect the Expected’, will be rolled out across multiple media channels in the UAE, including TV, billboards, print media, radio, digital media and social media.