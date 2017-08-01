Mammoet unveils FOCUS30 crane to deliver big lifts with low impact

As cities develop and industries expand, demand for energy and infrastructure increases. Large industrial facilities have become more complex and crowded, while cities have become congested. At the same time, development work must continue.

Mammoet recognised that a new lifting solution was needed to better support clients. This solution would need to be assembled and operated in confined spaces but also deliver the size of lifts that modular projects demand. So, the FOCUS30 was born.

The FOCUS30 has been designed specifically to operate in areas with complex infrastructure and space limitations, such as petrochemical plants and inner cities. It delivers a high-capacity crane that can be assembled within the smallest area possible, allowing more work to continue around it than would be the case for a crawler crane.

It can be erected swiftly in 14 days to allow projects to start and finish sooner. Its boom system is assembled vertically in sections, allowing erection to take place from just a 30m x 40m footprint. This also contributes significantly to safety as it ensures no part of the crane overhangs buildings, plant, or people during assembly and disassembly activities.

The crane’s compact footprint allows customers to complete more work alongside heavy lifting operations, while its low ground-bearing pressure limits the impact on surrounding infrastructure and reduces the amount of civil work that is required for lifting to begin.

The FOCUS30 is a 2,500t class crane, making it ideal for a wide range of lifts. It also offers a great amount of flexibility as its variable and splittable superlift enables it to be relocated swiftly. It can also be moved entirely to another lifting position, without having to be deconstructed.

Key advantages are: (i) high lifting capacity – a 2,500t class crane with a 30,000t/m load moment; (ii) low ground-bearing pressure – minimum of 6t/m2; (iii) erection that does not overhang site infrastructure; (iv) small assembly area and footprint, allowing more work to continue around the crane; and (v) large and variable operational window, allowing more lifts to be made using the same crane.

“We are delighted to have designed a crane that offers a high capacity while minimising the impact on its surroundings. The FOCUS30’s ability to operate around key site infrastructure means refineries and chemical plants do not incur the typical loss of production while upgrades are made. That means projects are completed quicker and with a lower total cost of refurbishment,” explained Jacques Stoof, global director, market development and innovation, Mammoet.

“Similarly, with real estate at such a premium in the world’s cities, all available land is built upon and underground infrastructure can prevent the use of heavier lifting cranes. The FOCUS30’s small footprint and low ground-bearing pressure reduces disruption and helps civil engineers keep our busy, expanding megacities running smoothly.”

Further models in the FOCUS range are planned, while the first crane to be produced will shortly undertake its first live project, in the North America region.