Total strengthens its presence in the industrial lubricants market

Total Lubrifiants announced the acquisition of Lubrilog SAS.

Lubrilog SAS is a French company, based in Romans sur Isère, specialised in the formulation and production of very high-performance synthetic lubricants. The high-quality products of Lubrilog are tailored to specific customer needs and are able to meet a wide range of extreme technical constraints.

This acquisition will create value for both Total and its customers. It will strengthen Total Lubrifiants’ position in the industrial lubricants market bringing a high level of expertise for critical applications in some key sectors such as mining, or cement and materials.

With this customer-specific range of products, Total Lubrifiants broadens its high-end products portfolio to offer customers a fully integrated solution on a worldwide scale.

“I am glad to welcome Lubrilog in the lubricants team of Total,” says Pierre Duhot, senior vice president at Total Lubrifiants.

“Thanks to our international presence, our teams and engineers around the world will be able to leverage Lubrilog’s high-end technical solutions for the benefit of our clients. This step is fully aligned with our strategy to develop technologies and to be the partner of choice of our customers. This range of products is also in line with Total’s climate strategy and the group’s ambition to get to net-zero emissions by 2050 and to reduce the carbon footprint of its customers.”

Total has a long-standing history of providing value-added lubricants and maintenance solutions to the industry while meeting the highest safety and environmental standards.