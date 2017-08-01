SIIG to start discussions with National Petrochemical Company on a possible deal to merge the two companies

Petrochemicals
News
Published: 26 September 2020 - 3 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery

Saudi Industrial Investment Group (SIIG) announces the approval of the board of directors on 17-09-2020 to start initial discussions with the National Petrochemical Company (Petrochem) to study the economic feasibility of merging the two companies, noting that no agreement has yet been reached on the final structure of the potential deal.

It should be noted that entering into this study does not necessarily mean that the deal will take place between the two parties. If the deal is agreed upon, this will be subjected to the conditions and approvals of the competent authorities, and the approval of the extraordinary general assembly of both companies.

SIIG will announce any developments later.

