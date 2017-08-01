Asian Downstream Summit and ARTC’s inaugural digital event brings together global thought leadership

For over a decade, the Asian Downstream Summit (ADS) and Asian Refining Technology Conference (ARTC) has been committed to sharing thought leadership across the refining and petrochemicals sector.

On the 28 and 29 October 2020, the organisers will bring their network tools to tackle the new normal in this inaugural digital edition.

Oil and gas downstream professionals will have the chance to take part in a series of debates, polls and panel discussions, and learn from industry leaders, sharing their first-hand stories and exclusive insights on navigating the energy transition.

The forum will complement, and give a sneak preview, into the critical content shaping the live event in Singapore on 24 and 25 May 2021.

In the era of Refinery 4.0, virtual solutions can help real world innovations. From digital twin to distributed workforces, perspectives will be shared from those driving technological change at the heart of their business. Experts from Indian Oil, Saudi Aramco, PETRONAS and Shell will spark the debate on IIoT, Big Data analytics and how they are driving plant and refinery improvements.

Connecting over hyper-connectivity and using AI to make smart business decisions, it is sure to have many relevant debates and discussions, as these innovators share digital thought leadership for a digital era.

It is now in every organisation’s interest to build a sustainable business strategy. As one ADS and ARTC panelist at PETRONAS confirms, “operators need to evolve in order to survive the next era of the energy transition… part of that is they need to adapt to incorporate sustainability into their business models.”

Experts from the top tiers of the business will be sharing their insights and key takeaways on how sustainability can not only help downstream businesses survive, but can also drive growth.

Plant mangers, heads of alternative energy, environmental engineers, and heads of refinery from Chevron Phillips Chemicals, Nayara Energy, Pertamina and PETRONAS will discuss how the shift towards renewables will change the future of fossil fuels, the rise of the bio-refinery, and will hydrogen be the next ‘oil’, fuelling the global economy.

Aligning two of the most important themes shaping the next era of the industry, Christiaan van der Wouden, VP, operations, Orpic, Oman, will be sharing exclusive first-hand viewpoints on aligning digitalisation and sustainability, and how that will impact the shape of post Covid-19 recovery.

In 2040, fossil fuels will still dominate the market, providing 60% of all global energy demand. But the road to recovery is landmarked with critical questions.

In the ADS and ARTC closing panel, business leaders from around the globe will come together to debate and discuss the question at the forefront of everyone’s mind: What comes next? Senior executives from Nayara Energy, MOL and Duqm Refinery will be sharing their thoughts, their aims, and some inconvenient truths.

What will the 'next normal' look like for the refining and petrochemicals industry? As streamlining costs becomes a priority, is vertical integration the future of the industry? And, what new technologies are available to support the refineries and plants of tomorrow? As the forum comes to a close, its influencers will be looking to the future.

This may be the finale of Asia’s most influential downstream forum’s digital debut, but it is only the start of the next generation of thought leadership of a sector at a tipping point.

The digital show must go on, and when information sharing is more important than ever, every operator has a role to play.

The Asian Downstream Summit is giving the downstream decision makers of tomorrow front-row seats to the new technologies, strategies and partnerships driving the next narrative, and a chance to be part of the act.