Fluor names Teri McClure as new board member

Fluor Corporation announced that the company named Teri P McClure as a director effective 1 October 2020. McClure will serve on the board’s audit and governance committees and will bring the total number of Fluor board members to 13.

McClure was with United Parcel Service (UPS) for nearly 25 years where she was most recently the company’s chief human resources officer and senior vice president, labour. Her previous positions at the company included senior executive leadership roles in legal, compliance and public affairs as well as serving as the company’s general counsel and secretary.

McClure currently serves as a director on the boards for GMS, JetBlue Airways Corporation and Lennar Corporation.

A native of Kansas City, Kansas, McClure has a bachelor's degree in marketing and economics from Washington University in St Louis, and a juris doctorate from Emory University School of Law in Atlanta.