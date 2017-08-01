Adnoc fortifies UAE economy with localisation

Following the news that ADNOC has signed framework agreements with Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Company and Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (Enec) to bring the companies into its in-country value (ICV) localisation programme, Indrajit Sen, oil and gas editor at MEED, part of GlobalData, said: “More than two years after Abu Dhabi launched its ICV scheme to increase the amount of local content used in projects in the UAE, ADNOC continues to be the flagbearer of the programme. However, the state-run oil company is now bringing other Abu Dhabi enterprises into the ICV scheme as its partners.

“ADNOC’s move to link key Abu Dhabi economic stakeholders to its localisation programme will help broaden the reach of the scheme to key segments of the local economy and thereby unlock the greater potential of the mechanism. Collaborating with other Abu Dhabi government-owned entities ensures the ICV programme reaches non-oil segments of the economy, leading to local content and capital generation from those segments."

“Under the terms of two framework agreements recently signed by ADNOC, the company will work with Mubadala and Enec to explore potential opportunities for collaboration in creating additional skilled employment opportunities for Emiratis in the private sector and sourcing goods and services within the United Arab Emirates (UAE). In addition, the agreements will see the three Abu Dhabi state enterprises explore the potential for further localising strategically critical parts of their value chain. Skill development of the Emirati workforce is a core goal of the ICV programme, and the responsibility of employing and training local youth will be shared by key state organisations such as Mubadala and Enec, among other companies of Abu Dhabi Inc."

“ADNOC has previously signed agreements with Abu Dhabi Department for Economic Development, Abu Dhabi Ports and Aldar Properties to include those government-owned entities in the ICV fold. The motivation behind ADNOC signing these agreements was the same as the latest batch of agreements, it has been less than a year since the ICV deals were inked so the results are likely to be published after completion of a full year of partnership."

“ADNOC claims the ICV programme has driven more than $12bn back into the UAE economy and created more than 1,500 private sector jobs for Emiratis since it was launched in January 2018. More than 4,000 suppliers in various sectors, including oil and gas, construction, food and hospitality, are certified in ADNOC’s ICV programme, which serves as the primary enabler of ADNOC’s – and its suppliers’ – contributions to the UAE’s socio-economic growth and development."