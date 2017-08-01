BASF announces series of new product innovations in its selective hydrogenation catalysts portfolio

A new series of commercially proven alumina catalysts is now available with new performance features that can benefit selective hydrogenation applications such as first stage PYGAS, or selective hydrogenation of dienes in C4 olefin streams. This new series of Pd on spherically shaped E15x catalysts replaces the E14x series of Pd alumina catalysts, which have been used commercially for over thirty years in selective hydrogenation applications.

The new series of alumina supported catalysts offers better activity and tolerance to poisons such as sulphur due to higher Pd dispersion. The catalysts are also very uniform in size and shape, which helps to prevent mal-distribution of feed in fixed bed reactor applications. This new series of selective hydrogenation catalysts is available with Pd contents ranging from 0.15% to 0.75% Pd and can be produced in BASF plant sites in Europe and the United States as well.

Another innovation is the new purified terephthalic acid (PTA) catalyst CBA-250, which offers lower Pd content compared to the standard commercial PTA catalysts CBA-300 and CBA-400 as well as standard competitive PTA catalysts, which have much higher Pd contents. The lower Pd content makes CBA-250 commercially attractive and easy to adopt as it is formulated to be equivalent to standard commercial PTA catalysts.

“BASF continues to drive innovation to help our customers be more successful and the new selective hydrogenation catalysts is creating exceptional value for our customers,” says Detlef Ruff, senior vice president, process catalysts, at BASF.

“We are looking forward to sharing more information on the new product offer with our customers during the upcoming virtual European Petrochemical Associations Conference (EPCA) during 5-7 October,” says Adrian Steinmetz, vice president, chemical market catalysts and adsorbents, at BASF. “We have set up specific webinars that can also be found on our selective hydrogenation catalysts website.”