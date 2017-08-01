Petrofac to represent energy industry on new data analytics task force

Petrofac has been selected to represent the sector as part of a cross-industry task force created to transform project delivery.

The company was nominated by the Oil and Gas Technology Centre (OGTC) to join the Project Data Analytics Task Force, a collaborative venture between a selection of hand-picked, cross-industry organisations, government bodies, and academia, aiming to improve project delivery performance through the use of data, systems and technology.

The task force will work to establish a pipeline of innovative project management solutions and skills, as well as facilitate access to information and data that will help drive project improvements across all sectors.

As part of its digitalisation strategy, Petrofac is embedding solutions across the project life cycle to optimise and connect its delivery. Last year, the company launched its own data analytics tool, Petrolytics, that predicts project and equipment health. The tool’s intelligent dashboards get the right action, to the right people, ahead of issues occurring.

Alex Robertson, digital deployment lead, projects, is leading the task force’s solutions development workstream on behalf of Petrofac. Robertson said: “Through the use of live dashboards and Petrolytics, we are already transforming our asset and project data into actionable insights that enhance performance and better predict cost and schedule outcomes for our clients. These tools are actively supporting our clients to drive more predictable outcomes, so we are well-versed on how to drive project and operational assurance.

“The aim of the task force is to deliver a step change in project performance, so as part of my role, I will be working to ensure that analytics methods, tools, technologies, and solutions are available at scale, to support our industry to improve project delivery.”

Stephen Ashley, digital solution centre manager at the OGTC, commented: “The OGTC recognises that Petrofac is proving to be a leader in the field of project data analytics despite it being a relatively new concept for our industry, and it is this experience that provides a great fit for the task force. We are confident that Alex will prove to be a valuable member of the team, as he will be able to bring both his own, and Petrofac’s operational and project domain knowledge and experience to the table.”

A virtual launch event for the task force is taking place on 30 September 2020. The webinar will provide more detail on what the task force will do for the project management profession and how organisations can get involved.