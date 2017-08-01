GlobalData report: Aramco delays major investment as Covid-19 has longer term impacts

Petrochemicals
News
Published: 30 September 2020 - 1 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery

Aramco has faced a tough time in 2020 so far. Just months after its long-awaited IPO in December 2019, the impacts of Covid-19 on the company are clear to see. Aramco has been forced to delay two large expansion projects at the Marjan and Berri complexes as the virus’ impacts have been far reaching and damaging for the global economy, oil prices, and demand, according to GlobalData.

Conor Ward, oil and gas analyst at GlobalData, comments: “These expansion projects aimed to add a significant amount of production to the company’s portfolio. However, the impacts of Covid-19 now represent a long-term impact and along with the OPEC+ production cuts, Saudi Arabia is likely to see significantly reduced output than would have been planned.”

In commitment with the agreed OPEC+ production cuts, Saudi Arabia has cut 2.5 million barrels of oil per day (mmbd) in May, June, and July. In further efforts to rebalance oil prices, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait agreed to a further 1.18mmbd production cut of which Saudi Arabia will bare one million. Aramco will experience an approximately 18% cut in its originally planned 2020 production and with these OPEC cuts along with the impacts of Covid-19, it is unlikely that production levels will rebound before 2022.

The upcoming expansion plans have been delayed and Aramco will become increasingly more strict with its capital spending due to the uncertainty, which Covid-19 has brought to the market. H1-2020 spending for the company has already been 15% lower than 2019 and this trend is expected to continue into 2021 as the company continues to re-evaluate its spending habits amid a global demand reduction.

Ward concludes: “Going forward, the company will remain the largest single energy company in the world with above industry average profit margins; however, continued weakness in global oil prices will put pressure on the company and in turn, the government’s fiscal budgeting.”

For the latest refining and petrochemical industry related videos, subscribe to our YouTube page.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Petrochemicals News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Could Burj Al Arab Jumeirah be reopening to guests in December?
    22kt gold burrata gains popularity at FIVE Palm Jumeirah Dubai
      GIANTS OF LOGISTICS: Recognising supply chain champions of 2020
        Sanad strikes Dh1bn maintenance deal with Pratt & Whitney, IAE
          Emirates resumes flights to Oman

            More related galleries

            Look inside... Baby Q at Dubai's Media One Hotel
              Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                Polyflor commercial and residential floorcovering is now available to download on the BIMobject platform
                  Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                    Dubai interior designer Nikki Bisiker opens up on pieces that capture her personal tastes