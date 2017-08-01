Haldor Topsoe changes its organisation to support new vision

Petrochemicals
News
Published: 30 September 2020 - 2 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery

“We have designed an organisation with a clear focus on accelerating the development of carbon-neutral technologies, and it will be funded by continued delivery of Topsoe’s globally leading solutions for energy-efficient production of conventional fuels and chemicals. This transformation has a very strong foundation in our exceptional R&D capabilities, world-leading technologies, and a longstanding dedication to making a positive difference in the world by perfecting chemistry,” says Roeland Baan, CEO of Haldor Topsoe.

Many employees will get new responsibilities as departments and business areas are refocused to deliver on the vision. And, approximately 200 people will be made redundant.

“It is never easy to let talented employees go. I want to thank them all for being part of making Topsoe a success,” says Baan.

With our new organisation in place, I am confident that Topsoe has come closer to taking a decisive role globally. The world is at a climate crossroads, and Topsoe delivers technologies that target some of the most pressing challenges. Now, we have taken the first step on a very ambitious journey defined by our new vision, and we have what it takes to reach our goal,” says Baan.

The new organisation will be effective from 1 November 2020.

For the latest refining and petrochemical industry related videos, subscribe to our YouTube page.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Petrochemicals News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Could Burj Al Arab Jumeirah be reopening to guests in December?
    22kt gold burrata gains popularity at FIVE Palm Jumeirah Dubai
      GIANTS OF LOGISTICS: Recognising supply chain champions of 2020
        Emirates resumes flights to Oman
          Sanad strikes Dh1bn maintenance deal with Pratt & Whitney, IAE

            More related galleries

            Look inside... Baby Q at Dubai's Media One Hotel
              Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                Polyflor commercial and residential floorcovering is now available to download on the BIMobject platform
                  Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                    Dubai interior designer Nikki Bisiker opens up on pieces that capture her personal tastes