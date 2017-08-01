ProSep secures multi-million-dollar contract to deploy environmentally friendly mixers in the Middle East

ProSep has recently secured a multi-million dollar contract with a leading Middle-East based contractor.

ProSep, headquartered in Houston Texas, has sustainability high on its agenda and has a drive to offer solutions for its clients that directly reduce chemical and wash water use, optimise process operations, and prevent contaminants from entering the environment.

This recent contract, which will see ProSep provide seven of its Annular Injection Mixers (AIM) at the operator’s gas and oil separation plants located in one of the world’s largest oilfields, is scheduled to be completed, delivered, and installed in 2021.

Prosep’s high-efficiency mixers will be installed in the crude oil production headers, upstream of the high-pressure separators, to reduce chemical use via enhanced injection. The high-efficiency mixer, AIM, is unique, with its annular injection ring design created as an improvement to the conventional injection quills for enhanced chemical dispersion.

Raul Gonzalo, ProSep’s Middle East sales and service manager, said: “ProSep has been working in the Middle East for over 12 years, and this contract award is a testament to the continued commitment from a world-class organisation with rigorous standards."

We continue to build a solid presence in the Middle East, and our goal of helping producers, operators, and EPCs to implement leading technologies to cut costs and reduce environmental impact is more relevant today than ever before.

With a portfolio of proprietary products, ProSep has installed over 200 high-efficiency mixers globally and continues to work with some of the world’s largest energy companies, providing high efficiency mixing and clean water solutions that enhance operations and deliver rapid Return on Investment (ROI).

Through its product offering, ProSep is also committed to assist operators to increase their Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) criteria allowing reduced use of energy via lower chemical consumption and decreased waste in crude production and produced water treatment.