AVEVA prioritises cloud strategy in order to respond to the demands of the new normal

AVEVA unveiled ‘Cloud-First’, a key component of its long-term software portfolio strategy to focus on providing core services in the cloud to ensure high uptime and availability, user management and the flexibility to try new solutions. The strategy includes the introduction of scenario-driven integration between products for rapid time to value.

As part of this strategy, AVEVA has also announced significant new advances to its industry-leading cloud platform, AVEVA Connect – AVEVA Unified Engineering and AVEVA Insight Guided and Advanced Analytics. These new solutions, accessed in the cloud, reduce total cost of ownership, help users to improve efficiency and enable decision support with infused industrial artificial intelligence (AI).

Designed to securely host AVEVA software solutions in the cloud, AVEVA Connect already enables more than 1,900 customers and over 25,000 users to access multiple products from one platform with a single sign-on. Connecting teams, data and processes in the cloud is a key differentiator for AVEVA today given the changes in working patterns, the massive amounts of data being generated by industries and the need to bring many disparate processes together via one source. It facilitates improved user management across all assets as well as the capability to monitor usage of subscription credits across the entire AVEVA software portfolio.

“The new normal has required a shift in business focus and imperatives,” said Ravi Gopinath, chief cloud officer and chief product officer, AVEVA. “Moving forward, businesses will witness reduced capital investments, changing working processes, a heightened need for visualisation tools and much greater agility and responsiveness across the value chain to minimise value leaks and optimise production to maximise profit opportunities. Organisational focus has shifted to demand increased flexibility, much more real-time collaboration, intelligent applications and a more streamlined user experience. AVEVA Connect will serve as a ‘one stop shop’ for all these requirements.”

AVEVA Unified Engineering, breaks down the silos to deliver a collaborative data-centric environment with a single source of accountability across the engineering lifecycle. Multi-discipline teams across owner operators and EPCs can now collaborate to execute greenfield and brownfield projects with high traceability in a secure cloud environment that can be set up in days to accelerate time to value and reduce total installed cost. The AVEVA Insight Guided and Advanced Analytics are now available in the cloud for advanced pattern recognition to augment automated analytics and condition monitoring. The solution offers a quick time to value enabling customers to start on a predictive analytics-based asset performance strategy without the need for complex modelling, or data science. This solution allows the user to create easy-to-deploy models targeting specific assets, providing reliable anomaly detection with minimal configuration.

From operating information analysis and low-code application development to complex engineering visualisation, AVEVA Connect’s functionality allows easy trials for new capabilities. This will enable customers to benefit from the latest, most innovative products available, all accessed via the cloud.

‘Cloud-First’ includes the introduction of scenario-driven integration between products for rapid time to value. Later this year, AVEVA will also introduce software development kits to enable partners to provide their solutions within the AVEVA Connect platform in order to increase the range of capabilities available to customers.

“The shift to the cloud is not a matter of choice but something that must aggressively be pursued. The tremendous advantages of deployment and ownership costs, the ability to flexibly consume purely based on need and the removal of localised barriers to allow unprecedented levels of work efficiency and collaboration mean that we will continue to add to the rich domain content of our portfolio, because this is not just about technology, but about the realities and specifics of our customer’s business,” concluded Ravi Gopinath.